‘Where’s Melania?’ The View hosts blister first lady for ignoring ‘bully-in-chief’ Trump’s attack on Greta Thunberg

A discussion on Donald Trump’s bitter Twitter attack on 16-year-old environmentalist Greta Thunberg, after she aced him out of Time Magazine’s Person of the Year, caught the attention of the panelists on The View, who hammered both the president and the first lady after they both protested the mention of their teen son Barron just weeks ago.

After co-host Joy Behar read the president’s tweet from Thursday morning where he proclaimed, “So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!” she called the president out for being jealous of the teen for getting the Time magazine cover he so desperately wanted.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t know what he’s so mad about, he has made plenty of covers. This was one of the famous ones he was on'” Behar smirked as the producers put up a parody Mad Magazine cover of Trump. “So let’s be real, okay? He’s just jealous it’s not him, okay?”

“Joy, he’s particularly sensitive about Time,” co-host Abby Huntsman added. “Do you remember it came out that he had five fake [Time] covers in his golf course resorts? We know something about Trump, that it is something he’s incredibly sensitive about; media coverage, being on the cover.”

Co-host Meghan McCain also expressed her displeasure with Trump’s attack on the teen — while at the same time admitting that she is not a fan of Thunberg — and pointed out the White House meltdown when Stanford University professor Pamela Karlan, made a reference to President Donald Trump’s 13-year-old son, Barron while explaining the difference between the president and a king.

“It’s hard for me to talk about Greta Thunberg because she’s 16, and I don’t believe in attacking underaged people,” McCain stated. “I disagree with her, and I think everyone knows how I feel about climate change and religion on the left, but I don’t agree with attacking her as I don’t agree with attacking Barron Trump.”

‘Where is Melania?” host Behar jumped in. “She was so upset about that lawyer or historian.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I did not think it was appropriate for Barron’s name to be used as an analogy or a pun, and I don’t think it’s appropriate for the president to go after a teenager who has Asperger’s [syndrome]– who is a climate activist,” co-host Sunny Hostin added before turning to the first lady. “I would like to see the same kind of energy and verve which she used for her son, and she has a platform just like many first ladies, and hers is ‘be best” in terms of social media bullying. She’s married to the bully-in-chief. I would like to see that same kind of energy.”

Watch below: