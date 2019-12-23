‘You’re a lost cause’: Rudy Giuliani reportedly throws temper tantrum at reporter over unflattering portrayal

On Monday, Olivia Nuzzi’s profile in New York Magazine painted a bizarre and damning picture of President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, from his anti-Semitic rants against George Soros to his inconsistent answers about whether he has business interests in Ukraine to the fact that his fly was reportedly open for the whole thing.

Giuliani, however, does not seem to be thrilled with his portrayal in the article.

According to Nuzzi, Giuliani promptly called her after reading the first five paragraphs of the story, to exclaim, “It’s useless to talk to you. You’re a lost cause,” and in particular was upset that she claimed he contradicted his claim that he had no business ties to Ukraine:

Giuliani is extraordinarily angry that I wrote that he contradicted himself after he claimed that he doesn’t have any business interests in Ukraine. — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) December 23, 2019

Giuliani is reportedly under federal criminal investigation for his efforts to force Ukraine to open an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden, and two of his business associates have already been indicted on campaign finance charges.