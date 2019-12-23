Quantcast
Connect with us

‘You’re a lost cause’: Rudy Giuliani reportedly throws temper tantrum at reporter over unflattering portrayal

Published

1 min ago

on

On Monday, Olivia Nuzzi’s profile in New York Magazine painted a bizarre and damning picture of President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, from his anti-Semitic rants against George Soros to his inconsistent answers about whether he has business interests in Ukraine to the fact that his fly was reportedly open for the whole thing.

Giuliani, however, does not seem to be thrilled with his portrayal in the article.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Nuzzi, Giuliani promptly called her after reading the first five paragraphs of the story, to exclaim, “It’s useless to talk to you. You’re a lost cause,” and in particular was upset that she claimed he contradicted his claim that he had no business ties to Ukraine:

Giuliani is reportedly under federal criminal investigation for his efforts to force Ukraine to open an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden, and two of his business associates have already been indicted on campaign finance charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Harvard Law begs students to work for Trump’s judges — but there are no takers: report

Published

36 mins ago

on

December 23, 2019

By

According to Bloomberg News, Harvard Law School is begging its students and alumni to apply for clerkships with four recently confirmed right-wing federal judges appointed by President Donald Trump, after nobody in their network submitted any applications.

"If you could be available for a 2020 clerkship, now is a time you can stand out with just the Harvard brand name, not to mention your other qualifications, as the applicant pool nationwide shrinks," said Harvard in a message to its network.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

White evangelicals blasted for backing Trump: ‘Where in the Bible does it say anything goes?’

Published

47 mins ago

on

December 23, 2019

By

White evangelicals were blasted in The Washington Post on Monday.

Less than one week before Christmas, Christianity Today magazine started a public debate over the morality of evangelicals supporting President Donald Trump.

The magazine -- founded by Billy Graham -- called for Trump's removal from office in an editorial.

“To use an old cliché, it’s time to call a spade a spade, to say that no matter how many hands we win in this political poker game, we are playing with a stacked deck of gross immorality and ethical incompetence … It will crash down on the reputation of evangelical religion and on the world’s understanding of the gospel," the editorial read.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump demands ‘no more time should be wasted’ on impeachment — while on vacation in Florida

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 23, 2019

By

President Donald Trump returned from his vacation on the golf course to rail against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

He proclaimed that Pelosi would likely be losing the House in 2020, something that flies in the face of all of the polls and electoral shifts over the last two years, which favor Democrats. A substantial number of Republicans have also announced they are retiring this year.

He then turned to goad Pelosi into sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate as soon as possible. If the articles were sent now, it would be before courts decide whether Trump's officials must comply with subpoenas. It also would come before courts say documents must be released. Several lawsuits are being decided after Freedom of Information Act requests by news outlets. What has been discovered so far isn't helping Trump.

Continue Reading
 
 