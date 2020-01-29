Devin Nunes and Sean Hannity whine about Congress revealing Lev Parnas’s contacts with their staffs

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) and Fox News host Sean Hannity had a mutual freakout session together on Wednesday evening in the throws of the impeachment trial.

Nunes accused Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) of doxxing his staff by releasing all of the information that Lev Parnas turned over to the House Intelligence Committee.

Parnas was one of the associates hired by Rudy Giuliani to aid in the scheme with Ukraine. He’s spoken openly about his role, what he was instructed to do and who the major players were in Trump’s administration.

One of the people coordinating with Parnas was Devin Nunes. However, it was explained to Parnas that Nunes couldn’t coordinate with Parnas because he was already under an ethics committee investigation. So, he had one of his staffers coordinate everything for him. Given the numerous contacts with Nunes and Nunes’ office, Parnas had documents that linked the Fresno Congressman to the Ukraine scandal.

When that information was released by the House Intelligence Committee, the names were released, but no additional information was. Doxxing is the practice of giving someone’s name, home address, phone number, social media links and other information with the purpose of harassment or threats for intimidation. It’s a reason that the president and his allies want the name of the whistleblower to be released to the public.

Nunes is already engaged in several lawsuits, one against two fake Twitter accounts, his hometown newspaper The Fresno Bee and he has threatened numerous others, including a suit against Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA).

Hannity said that his staff was similarly doxxed, though that cannot be confirmed. Hannity was heavily cited in calls and paperwork submitted by Parnas, but staff information didn’t seem to be included.

Devin Nunes accuses Adam Schiff of doxxing his staff by revealing phone records, e-mails, and text messages in the Parnas disclosures. Hannity claims his own staff was involved as well pic.twitter.com/5mcd9ATh9s — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) January 30, 2020