House Republicans are fleeing from GOP congressional candidate Robert Hyde after text messages revealed

Republican congressional hopeful Robert Hyde is facing significant pushback from his own party after evidence turned over to Congress from Lev Parnas implicated the candidate in President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

Earlier on Monday, the chairman of the Connecticut Republican Party urged Hyde to end his bid.

“I have asked Rob Hyde to end his bid for Congress. His campaign is a distraction for the Democrats to raise money and falsely label all Republicans with his antics. In my view he is not helping other Republican candidates or Donald Trump win,” J.R. Romano explained.

But Hyde isn’t just facing problems in Connecticut, Capitol Hill Republicans are also shunning his candidacy.

“Congressional Republicans are distancing themselves from Robert Hyde, a controversial House candidate and GOP donor who has become the latest figure to get wrapped up in the Ukraine saga that led to President Donald Trump’s impeachment,” Politico reports. “The top three Republican leaders in the House — Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana and GOP Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming — all said they don’t know Hyde and don’t support him, according to their offices.”

Hyde has been politically toxic since he became embroiled in the impeachment scandal.

“The House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday released a trove of new evidence in its impeachment inquiry, including text messages between Hyde and Lev Parnas, an indicted former associate of Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani. The communications appear to show that Hyde was working with Parnas to track Marie Yovanovitch, whom Giuliani was trying to oust as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine,” Politico noted.

