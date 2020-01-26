Quantcast
Connect with us

John Bolton went to Bill Barr with concerns about Giuliani’s ‘shadow foreign policy’ in Ukraine: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Attorney General Bill Barr was cited recently by Rudy Giuliani’s associate Lev Parnas as being part of the “team” of people workign to create a conspiracy to help get President Donald Trump reelected.

“Attorney General Barr was basically on the team,” said Parnas in an interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow. “Mr. Barr had to know about everything.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Parnas’ lawyer, Joseph Bondy, has demanded that Barr recuse himself from overseeing the Parnas trial and investigation.

In his recently submitted manuscript, former national security adviser John Bolton revealed that he went to Barr with concerns about Giuliani after the notorious July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Mr. Bolton also said that after the president’s July phone call with the president of Ukraine, he raised with Attorney General William P. Barr his concerns about Mr. Giuliani, who was pursuing a shadow Ukraine policy encouraged by the president, and told Mr. Barr that the president had mentioned him on the call,” the New York Times reported.

According to Barr’s spokesperson, however, Barr didn’t learn about the call from Bolton and didn’t find out about it until mid-August.

Read the full Times report.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Mike Pompeo called Trump’s Ukraine claims nonsense — and thought Rudy Giuliani was corrupt: Bolton

Published

13 mins ago

on

January 26, 2020

By

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo doesn't believe President Donald Trump's claims about Ukraine, but he certainly wouldn't say that publicly.

The New York Times obtained information from former national security adviser John Bolton's upcoming book, which cited Pompeo "privately" acknowledging "that there was no basis" for the conspiracy theories about the Biden family that Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani is still peddling.

Pompeo also expressed that be thought Giuliani "may have been acting on behalf of other clients," and was "corrupt."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

John Bolton’s manuscript confirms Trump’s bribery of Ukraine: report

Published

33 mins ago

on

January 26, 2020

By

Former national security adviser John Bolton revealed in his manuscript that President Donald Trump told him as early as August 2019 that he wanted to continue freezing the military and security assistance to Ukraine until they could get officials to go after the Biden family.

New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman Michael Schmidt reported Sunday that the $391 million in aid to Ukraine was contingent on Ukraine officials agreeing to help "with investigations into Democrats including the Bidens."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Three rockets hit the US embassy in Iraq capital: security source

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 26, 2020

By

AFP is reporting that five rockets exploded near the U.S. Embassy in Iraq's capital Sunday night. Of those five fired, three directly hit the embassy.

https://twitter.com/AFP/status/1221535644100460549

This is one of many of the times the American embassy has been hit by foes in recent weeks. After President Donald Trump ordered the death of Iranian Gen. Qasem Suleimani, supporters of Iran attacked the embassy (pictured above), breaching the wall and burning the entrance.

https://twitter.com/1purehappy/status/1221547820957798400

Trump has not commented and has spent most of his Sunday railing against impeachment.

Continue Reading
 
 
Skip to toolbar Log Out