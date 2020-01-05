Pompeo pounded by ex-ambassador for trying to blame Obama for Trump’s Iran assassination mess

Appearing on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” former Ambassador Micheal McFaul took a shot at Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for running to the cable outlets on Sunday morning to blame former President Barack Obama for the mess the Trump administration has created in Iran.

Speaking with host Joy Reid, McFaul — who served as the United States Ambassador to Russia from 2012 to 2014 — made mention of Pompeo’s appearances on CNN and Fox News on Sunday morning where he claimed the Trump administration was cleaning up Obama’s mess in the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have to stop blaming President Obama for the situation we’re in as Secretary Pompeo has done several times already this morning,” McFaul exclaimed. “He keeps saying we had to restore deterrence. I want to remind everybody, they have been in power now for three years. If they’re restoring deterrence, that means they had not achieved that objective over the last three years.”

“Not only that,” host Reid added. “The deterrence was the Iran nuclear deal when Europe and the United States made a deal with this regime to bring it back to normalcy around the world. They are the ones that pulled out of this deal — this wasn’t President Obama that did that.”

Watch below: