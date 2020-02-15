1990 book of ‘vulgar and degrading’ remarks by Mike Bloomberg may derail his campaign: report
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s presidential campaign continues to be rocked by revelations about the past views of the former Republican.
Recently, “hideous” tape has emerged of Bloomberg defending the NYPD’s stop and frisk program, which was ruled illegal. Even Donald Trump labeled Bloomberg a “total racist” after the video surfaced.
Then came video of Bloomberg blaming the end of redlining — the practice of illegal racism in housing — for the Great Recession. And then another video of Bloomberg blaming Barack Obama for the racial divisions in America during his presidency.
And now an entire book has emerged.
“‘Cokehead, womanizing, f*g.’ That’s the way Michael Bloomberg once characterized a competitor in New York’s financial industry, according to a book of quotes presented to the billionaire businessman for his 48th birthday in 1990,” The Daily Beast reported Saturday. “The quote is one of a number of vulgar and degrading remarks, contained in a gag gift presented to Bloomberg by an employee, that may spell trouble for the former New York mayor as he attempts to convince Democrats he can topple Donald Trump in the 2020 election.”
The book is titled, The Wit & Wisdom of Michael Bloomberg.
“The misogynistic, homophobic remarks predate the #MeToo era and show a sophomoric obsession with referencing oral sex,” The Beast noted. “The booklet is peppered with cartoons that depict Bloomberg in various poses, of which many are less than flattering like him dressed as a Roman Centurion fighting off dogs with name tags like Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sacks and Citibank.”
As Mike Bloomberg celebrated his 48th birthday in 1990, a top aide at the company he founded presented him with a booklet of profane, sexist quotes she attributed to him.
Read the booklet, “The Wit and Wisdom of Michael Bloomberg": https://t.co/eIIfSvEACL
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 15, 2020
2020 Election
Relentless corruption and sheer madness are Donald Trump’s super powers
Welcome to another edition of What Fresh Hell?, Raw Story’s roundup of news items that might have become controversies under another regime, but got buried – or were at least under-appreciated – due to the daily firehose of political pratfalls, unhinged tweet storms and other sundry embarrassments coming out of the current White House.
Seven days after he took office, Donald Trump issued Executive Order 13769 which barred migrants from a handful of Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. Hundreds of travelers were detained as they arrived here and tens of thousands of people had their visas suddenly revoked. For many Americans, it was clearly a bridge too far. Some had hoped that he would grow into the job, or that his bigoted campaign rhetoric would give way to a more responsible tone after he won, and the Muslim ban was evidence that those hopes had been misplaced as Trump moved to codify xenophobia.
2020 Election
WATCH: Pompeo greeted with uncomfortable silence at Munich conference after boast about Trump’s achievements
Appearing in place of Donald Trump before a collection of world leaders, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was given a less than warm welcome while making a speech at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, giving an almost 17-minute speech that was greeted, for the most part, with silence.
According to Politico, Pompeo spoke to leaders of allies like Canada, France, Germany who sat and quietly listened as Pompeo boasted about job gains in the United States under the president before boasting, "The west is winning."
2020 Election
Nevada caucus official: My state’s caucus plans are ‘horrendous’
On CNN Saturday, anchor Victor Blackwell got Nevada Caucuses site leader Seth Morrison to concede that the caucus system — even with its expanded early voting — was broken beyond repair and needs to be abolished.
"I strongly encourage early voting, because at least it's on a piece of paper," said Morrison. "They've done ranked choice voting in a few states. The software exists, the process exists."
"If you're advising people to vote early, I know if I'm voting in a primary, I go into a booth, press the button and know which candidate I'm voting for," said Blackwell. "If I'm going to a caucus and I'm physically there, I know where I'm putting my body and who gives me my support. If I give you a list of five names in order of my preference but I don't know who's viable at what point and when do I go to the other person on my list, how do I know at the end of the process who actually had my vote?"