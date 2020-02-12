CNN’s Cuomo hilariously mocks Susan Collins for asking why people keep linking her vote to Trump learning his lesson

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) is being still criticized by Americans for her claim that President Donald Trump has learned his lesson. But worse, Trump has shown Collins and the rest of the Republican Senate Caucus that he has no intention of cleaning up his act. In fact, he’s said as much. When asked to respond, he explained that there was no reason for him to have learned anything because it was a “perfect call.”

ADVERTISEMENT

When confronted by CNN today, Collins was asked if she still believes Trump learned his lesson. She quickly tried to scramble away, saying she didn’t understand why people keep asking her that question.

“This notion has proved so wrong, so fast, that Sen. Collins is pretending it never happened,” Cuomo shot back. “Just today, her quote, ‘I don’t understand why you keep linking how I voted to whether or not the president’s learned to be more careful.’ We link it because you said it.”

“Like others in an apparent play to get or keep power, and if she and the other GOPers were hoping that the president would play nice for a while, to not, you know, expose them right away as suckers, they were wrong again,” Cuomo went on.

He noted that it’s been merely a week since the Senate voted against allowing witnesses and documents to be presented in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump. Already he’s fired several people who testified to Congress and he’s instructed the military to go after one of them.

You can see Cuomo mock Collins below: