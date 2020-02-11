ImpeachBarrNow trends nationwide after 4 prosecutors resigned from Bill Barr’s DOJ case against Stone

Speaker Nancy Pelosi was urged to start impeachment proceedings against the attorney general of the United States on Tuesday.

AG Bill Barr’s Department of Justice told a judge they were wrong to suggest that longtime Donald Trump political advisor Roger Stone should serve seven to nine years in federal prison after a tweet from President Donald Trump.

Backlash against Barr’s actions resulted in the resignations of Stone prosecutors Aaron Zelinsky, Jonathan Kravis, Adam Jed, and Michael Marando — all four of the federal prosecutors working on the case.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

May William Barr's gravestone spend not even a single day urine-free.#ImpeachBarrNow — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) February 11, 2020

Dems must launch an impeachment investigation of Bill Barr now based on his abuse of power, lies to Congress and his involvement in Ukrainegate. Time is of the essence. @SoCalBarb #ImpeachBarrNow — ruby (@ScuttleTrump) February 11, 2020

Article III is writing itself, in real time. #ImpeachBarrNow — Kyle Campbell (@kylemcampbell) February 11, 2020

Barr should have been impeached when he misrepresented the Mueller Report to the country and then made false statements yo Congress. He’s corrupted the DOJ. But the GOP Senate would never remove him no matter what he did. That’s why voters need to remove them.#ImpeachBarrNow — TheValuesVoter (@TheValuesVoter) February 11, 2020

The DOJ will lower the recommended prison time for Roger Stone. This is disgusting. I am appalled that the Department of Justice no longer has any interest in justice. The House must #ImpeachBarrNow — Sergio Siano (@SergioJSiano) February 11, 2020

It’s time to #ImpeachBarrNow. Raise your hand if you agree. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) February 11, 2020

https://twitter.com/Teri_Kanefield/status/1227341243325091840

Barr has made one thing entirely clear: he has no intention of serving the American people. Rather, as long as he’s in office, he will continue to abuse his power — and act like President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer.#ImpeachBarrNow#DemCasthttps://t.co/TxWHxyfC8L — Jamie Carter ❄ #DemCast (@JCTheResistance) February 11, 2020

By next week, anyone who dares to stand up to Barr and Trump will be labeled a dissident and exiled to Kansas. Roger Stone will be pardoned anyway. That’s the way this crime family rolls.#ImpeachBarrNow #ObstructionOfJustice — Steve Redmond (@sjredmond) February 11, 2020

