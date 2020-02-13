Speaker Nancy Pelosi: ‘The attorney general has stooped to these levels — what a sad disappointment to this country’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) blasted Attorney General Bill Barr as a “sad disappointment to this country,” during her weekly press conference.

Speaking Thursday morning, Pelosi said that President Donald Trump and Barr are “trying to manipulate federal law” for the president’s friend. This week prosecutors recommended Roger Stone get seven to nine years in prison after being found guilty on seven felony counts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump intervened with a tweet where he blasted the sentencing as unfair. Barr then withdrew the sentencing recommendations sent to the judge. Then, all of the prosecutors then resigned, some even quit the Justice Department.

Pelosi demanded to know, “Where are the Republicans to speak out?”

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) had previously said that Trump learned his lesson from the impeachment ordeal, but in the wake of firing anyone who complied with a subpoena and subsequent intervention in the Stone case, critics are questioning Collins’ words.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Justice Dept. must remain "above the political fray" so that "people have confidence in the rule of law." "The attorney general has stooped to such levels…What a sad disappointment to our country." https://t.co/1lfbUHKaLP pic.twitter.com/dNjxkGJHl3 — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) February 13, 2020