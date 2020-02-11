‘This man needs a pardon’: Tucker Carlson demands Trump give Roger Stone a ‘Get Out of Jail Free’ card

Fox News personality Tucker Carlson called for Donald Trump to pardon the president’s longest-serving political advisor, Roger Stone.

On Monday, federal prosecutors urged Judge Amy Berman Jackson to sentence Stone to seven to nine years in prison obstruction of justice, making false statements and witness tampering.

But Trump complained on Twitter in the middle of the night Tuesday morning, and the DOJ then announced they would modify their recommendation to ask for less time.

Prosecutors Aaron Zelinsky, Jonathan Kravis, Adam Jed, and Michael Marando resigned after interference in the case.

Carlson urged Trump to intervene and pardon Stone.

“This man needs a pardon,” Carlson added.

Watch:

Tucker Calrson argues that because some rapists and "thugs" get lesser sentences Roger Stone is being treated unfairly and "deserves a pardon" pic.twitter.com/GYKwr7YdqZ — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) February 12, 2020