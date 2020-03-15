Quantcast
‘Are you trying to kill us?’ Acting DHS head ripped over too-late promise of help for panicked travelers swamping airports

Published

2 hours ago

on

Long after social media users flooded Twitter with pictures of jam-packed airports filled with travelers trying to catch flights before President Donald Trump’s coronavirus-inspired travel ban goes into effect at midnight Sunday, acting DHS head Chad Wolf tweeted that help is on the way — and was promptly hammered for not anticipating the crush and staffing up.

After midnight on Saturday, Wolf tweeted, “DHS is aware of the long lines for passengers who are undergoing increased medical screening requirements. Right now we are working to add additional screening capacity and working with the airlines to expedite the process,” before adding, ” understand this is very stressful. In these unprecedented times, we ask for your patience. It currently takes ~60 seconds for medical professionals to screen each passenger. We will be increasing capacity but the health and safety of the American public is first & foremost.”

Commenters quickly pointed out his concern and plan for more help are “too little, too late,” as travelers were already likely exposed to the coronavirus in the packed airports.

You can see some comments below:

Devin Nunes leveled for his latest lawsuit aimed at silencing critics — raising his demands to $1 billion in damages

13 mins ago

March 15, 2020

In a column for Washington Post that is both sarcastic and scathing, Dana Milbank mocked Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) for spending more time filing lawsuits against his critics then doing the job voters sent him to Washington D.C. to do.

Under a headline stating, "Raise your hand if you have not been sued by Devin Nunes, " the columnist writes that his own paper has now been served with papers by the California congressman -- joining an extensive list that also includes a Twitter "cow."

Continue Reading

Dr. Anthony Fauci refuses to support Trump lie that Obama is to blame for coronavirus testing failures

34 mins ago

March 15, 2020

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the federal government's top infectious disease expert, on Sunday declined to back up President Donald Trump's assertion that Obama administration decisions caused delays in testing for COVID-19.

During an interview on Fox News Sunday, host Chris Wallace asked Fauci if he agreed with President Donald Trump's statement blaming former President Barack Obama.

"To be honest with you, I'm not sure what regulations and what they're talking about," Fauci replied, referring to the president's recent Rose Garden address. "I really mean that. I'm trying to figure out what it is that these things were in place that were able to or inhibiting."

Continue Reading
 

A government that serves only the rich set the stage for this pandemic

1 hour ago

March 15, 2020

No, this not a bad dream.

You really did just wake up in these "great" United States to find that no matter where you live, your freedom of movement is now constricted. Not by the military, but by the fear of the invisible — a virus you never heard of before it shackled you and your family in a form of self-imposed lockdown.

This article first appeared on Salon.

The power dynamic here is merely a biological progression of what we feel when some malignant cyber-force zeros in on our laptop computer and takes control of it, holding us hostage.

Continue Reading
 
 
