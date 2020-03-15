‘Are you trying to kill us?’ Acting DHS head ripped over too-late promise of help for panicked travelers swamping airports

Long after social media users flooded Twitter with pictures of jam-packed airports filled with travelers trying to catch flights before President Donald Trump’s coronavirus-inspired travel ban goes into effect at midnight Sunday, acting DHS head Chad Wolf tweeted that help is on the way — and was promptly hammered for not anticipating the crush and staffing up.

ADVERTISEMENT

After midnight on Saturday, Wolf tweeted, “DHS is aware of the long lines for passengers who are undergoing increased medical screening requirements. Right now we are working to add additional screening capacity and working with the airlines to expedite the process,” before adding, ” understand this is very stressful. In these unprecedented times, we ask for your patience. It currently takes ~60 seconds for medical professionals to screen each passenger. We will be increasing capacity but the health and safety of the American public is first & foremost.”

Commenters quickly pointed out his concern and plan for more help are “too little, too late,” as travelers were already likely exposed to the coronavirus in the packed airports.

You can see some comments below:

2/2 I understand this is very stressful. In these unprecedented times, we ask for your patience. It currently takes ~60 seconds for medical professionals to screen each passenger. We will be increasing capacity but the health and safety of the American public is first & foremost. — Acting Secretary Chad Wolf (@DHS_Wolf) March 15, 2020

Ft. Lauderdale airport today, March 14 pic.twitter.com/j4aPwHjXLB — Arnold Slick (@ReidIcculus) March 14, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

How did you not realize that this would happen and, I dunno, maybe plan ahead for it? — MsStatement (@MsStatement) March 15, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Why wasn't this done to begin with? Anyone with half a brain would figure people would be scrambling to get back home though our international airports. #ETTD — Sandy's Farm 🛹 ⚜ (@SandysFarm53) March 15, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Incompetent colossal failure. All these people going to get sick. — Tzippy Shmilovitz 🤦‍♀️ (@Tzipshmil) March 15, 2020

Congratulations. You probably just killed people. — Max White (@maxwellhwhite) March 15, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

And keeping them all in a petri dish in the meantime. — Persistence – Flip The Senate Blue🗽🖖Ω 🇺🇸 ✍️ (@Hermionejh) March 15, 2020

How is someone so grossly incompetent that they can't forsee this happening? — Wile E. Coyote wash your hands! (@schroedingereqn) March 15, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

You should resign. — *you're (@RKJ65) March 15, 2020

You are getting worse at your job, which the entire country did not think was possible. — Colleen Hamilton (@Colleen_ham1) March 15, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Is anyone in this god forsaken administration NOT an “acting” Secretary? — Meri McClellan (@AllisonMcClell8) March 15, 2020

You are completely incompetent. — Gadfly (@PassionFruit62) March 15, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Confirmed cases in Illinois more than doubled between Friday and Saturday. Inbound travelers are stuck at O'Hare for six-hour waits. Are you trying to kill us? — ➖Dustin Miller➖ (@spdustin) March 15, 2020