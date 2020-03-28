Quantcast
Trump attacks governors requesting medical resources as ‘little problem children’ in unhinged rant

Published

15 mins ago

on

On Saturday, ahead of seeing off the naval hospital ship USNS Comfort on its way to New York to deal with the coronavirus hot zone, President Donald Trump once again lashed out at governors requesting medical resources, calling them “a couple of little problem children.”

“I would say we’ll use [the Defense Production Act] again once or twice,” Trump told a reporter on the White House lawn. “We have a couple of little problem children, and we’ll use it where we have to. But overall, I tell you, the private, free enterprise system is at work like nobody’s seen in a long time.”

Presumably, Trump is referring to Govs. Jay Inslee (D-WA) and Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI), with whom he is feuding publicly and has attacked by name multiple times in recent days.

Whitmer has stated that the federal government has “canceled” or “delayed” shipments of necessary medical supplies to her state as Trump has turned his anger on her — and Trump has seemingly confirmed the retaliation by suggesting at Friday’s press conference that he ordered Vice President Mike Pence not to even call back governors he believes need to be more “appreciative” of his administration’s coronavirus efforts.

