Trump slapped with a furious backlash after insisting he always treated coronavirus ‘seriously’

Published

16 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump was asked about his sober tone during the Monday press briefing and he claimed that he’s always taken the coronavirus as a serious threat.

But it was less than a month ago that Trump was blaming Democrats for allegedly spreading coronavirus hysteria.

The Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus,” Trump said in North Carolina just three weeks ago. “One of my people came up to me and said, ‘Mr. President, they tried to beat you on Russia, Russia, Russia.’ That did not work out too well. They could not do it. They tried the impeachment hoax. … They tried anything. … And this is their new hoax.

His chief of the economic council, Larry Kudlow, called it “relatively contained.”

Senior aide Kellyanne Conway said the coronavirus “is being contained.”

And when speaking at the Center for Disease Control in Atlanta, Trump said he would “like the numbers being where they are,” before praising himself for being as smart as the scientists.

Today, Trump told the nation he’s always taken it “seriously” and “I’ve always known this is a– real — pandemic.”

See the responses to it below:

Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
