Trump slapped with a furious backlash after insisting he always treated coronavirus ‘seriously’

President Donald Trump was asked about his sober tone during the Monday press briefing and he claimed that he’s always taken the coronavirus as a serious threat.

But it was less than a month ago that Trump was blaming Democrats for allegedly spreading coronavirus hysteria.

“The Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus,” Trump said in North Carolina just three weeks ago. “One of my people came up to me and said, ‘Mr. President, they tried to beat you on Russia, Russia, Russia.’ That did not work out too well. They could not do it. They tried the impeachment hoax. … They tried anything. … And this is their new hoax.”

His chief of the economic council, Larry Kudlow, called it “relatively contained.”

Senior aide Kellyanne Conway said the coronavirus “is being contained.”

And when speaking at the Center for Disease Control in Atlanta, Trump said he would “like the numbers being where they are,” before praising himself for being as smart as the scientists.

Today, Trump told the nation he’s always taken it “seriously” and “I’ve always known this is a– real — pandemic.”

See the responses to it below:

Pres Trump: "I've felt it was a pandemic before it was called a pandemic. All you had to do was look at other countries…I have always viewed it as very serious." Note: Last month, Trump said reaction to coronavirus by some was "hoax" and the virus would be "disappear" soon. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 17, 2020

Someone please ask trump why has he changed from “it’s a hoax by the fake news and the democrats” to “it’s a serious pandemic”. And how many test kits did the WHO offer and why did he refuse them. — Boyd Edwards (@b_l_edwards) March 17, 2020

Jan 22: Reporter: "Are there worries about a pandemic at this point?"

Trump: "No. Not at all." Feb 26: Trump: "We're going down, not up. We're going substantially down." March 7: Trump: "I'm not concerned at all" Today: Trump: "I've always known this is a real…pandemic" https://t.co/i38hWJXiR4 — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) March 17, 2020

tRump is trying to say he knew coronavirus was serious long ago. When? When he blamed it on Dems? When he refused WHO test kits? When he called it a hoax? When he said it would magically go away?

Lies and more lies!!@realDonaldTrump — Hooks 🌊♐ (@jmhooksline) March 17, 2020

Trump wants to look like he's taking this serious after not taking it seriously for weeks. https://t.co/tCwxfH6TgX — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) March 17, 2020

America: finally gets on board with Trump’s virus rhetoric Trump: You liked that? I got even more of that stuff baby! You’re gonna love how serious I am! *America has left the chat again* https://t.co/lAPXm0HGUp — Nathan Deal (@NattyD13) March 17, 2020

Trump’s noon presser 3/17/20: “I’ve always viewed it (the virus) as very serious.” (and) “I’ve always known this as a pandemic.” #TrumpPressConference

🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥 pic.twitter.com/uoyzt72qdt — Katty McCatnip ✊🏻☮️🌊🇺🇸🆘 (@PensiveMusings) March 17, 2020

Trump: I knew it was a serious pandemic from the beginning.

Reality:

2/2: "We pretty much shut it down coming in from China."

2/25: "I think that's a problem that's going to go away."

2/26: "The 15 (cases) within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero." #COVID19 — FedUp (@FedUp84461813) March 17, 2020

Kristen Welker: Why the shift in your tone yesterday? (fawning ) Trump: I always knew it was a pandemic. Before everyone was calling it a pandemic. It was always very serious, no difference yesterday. Some people said that. Welker: 100% chance of recession?

Trump: Could be. — San Diego Broker (@housesandme) March 17, 2020

Trump (today) says he always thought Covid-19 (Coronavirus) was serious, and considered it a pandemic long before it was defined that way…but he said, it's under control, and it's going to be fine — (Just say, you don't know, when you don't know) — Mike Otis (@MikeorMrMike) March 17, 2020

There was literally a poll today that showed 40% of Republicans don’t believe coronavirus is serious and that’s because the media is airing this toxic horseshit from Trump’s horseshit mouth. They will never change even though they have the agency to inform rather than disinform. https://t.co/SuLh42037G — Matt MEET THE PRESS IS SANCTUARY FOR LIARS Negrin (@MattNegrin) March 17, 2020

"I've always known….I've always viewed it serious," said area narcissist man known for calling all of this hoax & #coronavirus will magically disappear <- @realDonaldTrump! America we wld be safer if impeached @POTUS wld STFU!! @PressSec @cspan #Biden2020 pic.twitter.com/WUmiZaZnOA — Ms. Net (@NETRetired) March 17, 2020

A few weeks ago, Donald Trump called the #coronavirus a hoax Then his Administration dawdled instead of doing tests Yesterday, he told governors they were on their own to get critical medical supplies Today, he wants you to believe he's always been taking this crisis seriously — Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) March 17, 2020

This is why Trump’s new “serious” attitude should fool no one. He still equates no WV numbers with the Gov “doing a good job” https://t.co/wpT8MbNZ6K — Michael Markowitz (@markowitz) March 17, 2020

@realdonaldTrump just said that he knew all along it was a serious pandemic and not one reporter had the nerve to remind him the he was the first to call Coronavirus a hoax perpetuated by the media. @CNN @MSNBC — Scott Marks (@scottmarks) March 17, 2020

Props to the reporters challenging Trump's claims that he's always taken this seriously and believed this was a pandemic in the alternate universe where reporters do that kind of thing. — Todd Berger (@thetoddberger) March 17, 2020

Trump just said he always thought it was a pandemic. That he always thought it was serious. OMG what a liar. I am amazed at how he just lies and doesn't care that he can get caught. pic.twitter.com/XyMvXdUwjB — paola🌊🆘 (@poala777) March 17, 2020

For God's sake stop trying to be cute and grow up. People are beginning to think there is another virus. Please…this is serious, and you are not near as amusing as you think you are. Grow up or shut up! — sadonna long (@pednurse72358) March 17, 2020

I'm glad Trump recognizes this is serious now. I'd be happier still if

1) The federal govt took policy steps to match that rhetorical urgency, eg get TESTING in order!!

2) he showed some humility at how badly he got it wrong and how much that has already cost us. Own it. — Jeremy Pressman (@djpressman) March 17, 2020

Today, “I always knew it was a pandemic. I always knew it was very serious.”#COVID19 #TrumpLiesEverytimeHeSpeaks pic.twitter.com/TM6hPORQXk — goldentowers (@goldentowers2) March 17, 2020