Quantcast
Connect with us

‘He’s going to get so many people killed’: Viewers shocked after watching #TrumpPressBriefing

Published

1 hour ago

on

President Donald Trump spent almost two hours briefing the nation about coronavirus on Saturday.

Trump warned “there will be a lot of death,” but said “we’re going to open our country again” — without offering a date.

He also complained about impeachment and considered a special exemption to allow churches to open for Easter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s some of what people were saying about the briefing:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Is $1,200 enough coronavirus
relief for Americans?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Bernie Sanders urged to end 2020 bid — by his own campaign manager and longtime strategist: Washington Post

Published

10 mins ago

on

April 4, 2020

By

Vermont independent Senator Bernie Sanders is receiving advice to quickly exit the 2020 presidential campaign, The Washington Post reported Saturday.

"A small group of Bernie Sanders’s top aides and allies — including his campaign manager and his longtime strategist — have encouraged the independent senator from Vermont to consider withdrawing from the presidential race," the newspaper reported, citing "two people with knowledge of the situation."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘He’s going to get so many people killed’: Viewers shocked after watching #TrumpPressBriefing

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 4, 2020

By

President Donald Trump spent almost two hours briefing the nation about coronavirus on Saturday.

Trump warned "there will be a lot of death," but said "we're going to open our country again" -- without offering a date.

He also complained about impeachment and considered a special exemption to allow churches to open for Easter.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump may allow churches to open for Easter despite local bans: ‘Something we should talk about’

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 4, 2020

By

"Maybe we could allow special, for churches, maybe we could talk about it. Maybe we could allow them, with great separation outside, on Easter Sunday. I dunno, it's something we should talk about."

"We're not going to churches on Palm Sunday. But think of next Sunday -- Easter," Trump said.

"And I brought it up before, I said, maybe we could allow special -- for churches, maybe we could talk about it. Maybe we could allow them, with great separation outside, on Easter Sunday," he said.

"I dunno, it's something we should talk about," Trump added.

Watch:

Trump has no idea how coronavirus is transmitted from person to person and therefore doesn't get why packed churches amid a pandemic is a bad idea. This clip of him talking about how he considered an Easter exemption from social distancing shows it. pic.twitter.com/G4LXzNIGKf

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image