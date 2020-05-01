Trump urges Michigan governor to give in to ‘very good people’ who stormed statehouse with guns

President Donald Trump called on Michigan’s governor to cave in to the demands of gun-toting protesters who stormed the state Capitol.

Armed demonstrators crowded into the statehouse Thursday to demand Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ease social distancing restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic, and Trump praised them as “very good people” in an echo of his comments on armed white supremacists who rallied nearly three years ago in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“The Governor of Michigan should give a little, and put out the fire,” Trump tweeted. “These are very good people, but they are angry. They want their lives back again, safely! See them, talk to them, make a deal.”

At least one protester called for Whitmer’s execution, and a state senator said some lawmakers wore bulletproof vests to carry out their legislative duties.