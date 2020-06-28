George Conway calls out every senator who voted ‘not guilty’ at impeachment trial for missing their chance to dump Trump
In a brief but to-the-point tweet on Sunday, a disgusted George Conway posted the names of every U.S. senator who voted against ousting Donald Trump from the Oval Office when they had the chance, and are now having to deal with the fall-out from a New York Times report that the president has known since March that Russia is paying bounties for the murder of U.S. military members.
The conservative Conway — who is both married to senior Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway and is a founder of the Lincoln Project that has become a major thorn the president’s side — took to Twitter to post a screenshot of the names of the senators who passed on a chance to rid themselves of the president along with an all-encompassing condemnation.
“To the people on the attached list,” he wrote, “ALL. OF. THIS. IS. YOUR. FAULT.”
You can see the tweet below:
Joe Scarborough rains hell on #MoscowMitch over silence on Trump/Russia bombshell report
2020 Election
Trump aides admit president’s feuding over ‘wild personal grievances’ is crippling his re-election chances: report
According to a report from the Daily Beast's Asawin Suebsaeng, Donald Trump's re-election campaign is faltering because the president has no greater vision other than him hanging onto his job and his inability to stay on message instead of indulging in his penchant for feuding with his perceived enemies.
Following a week in which the president bobbled a simple question from Fox News personality Sean Hannity about his plans for a second term -- which the president disregarded -- the report notes that the campaign officials are dismayed by the president's prospects in November.
2020 Election
Protesters outside Mike Pence’s megachurch speech ‘tempt’ police with donuts on sticks
As Vice President Mike Pence spoke at a Texas megachurch on Sunday, protesters outside the building taunted police officers with donuts on sticks.
According to reports, First Baptist Pastor Robert Jeffress welcomed Pence to his Dallas church with a not-so-subtle endorsement for a 2024 White House bid.
Meanwhile, protesters outside the church faced off against police officers mounted on horseback.
Watch the video and read some of the reports below.
Peaceful protestors tempt @DallasPD officers, stationed outside the church where Pence is currently speaking, with doughnuts. pic.twitter.com/4HFzoDIdfC
2020 Election
‘Bigot. Racist. Swine’: Trump under fire for approvingly sharing video of supporter shouting ‘white power!’
President Donald Trump was excoriated Sunday morning after approvingly retweeting a video of a supporter in Florida's Villages community shouting the racist hate slogan, "White Power."
"If it wasn't already clear, Trump is now openly campaigning as a white supremacist candidate," tweeted journalist Judd Legum.
The guy is this video screams “white power”
Trump’s response is “thank you”
If it wasn’t already clear, Trump is now openly campaigning as a white supremicist candidate pic.twitter.com/jkdfMomjFS