Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Oh my Lord’: Ex-senator goes off on Trump for lie that he’s a Christian

Published

2 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump staged a photo-op in front of St. John’s Church in Washington, DC on Monday, clumsily holding a Bible to celebrate his demand to call in the National Guard to disperse Black Lives Matter protesters.

It was a move that sent former Sen. Claire McCaskill into a fury.

“You know, I am so sad and angry and full of emotion about what our country is going through right now,” she said during an MSNBC appearance. “And the nerve of this man and the people around him thinking it was a good idea to use police on horses and tear gas and flashbangs to move a peaceful crowd so he could go out there and do something that’s at its essence so phony.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She went on to tell host Nicolle Wallace that she questions Trump’s alleged Christianity, noting it flies in the face of everything the faith represents.

“What’s most insulting about it, Nicolle, is that he actually thinks that Americans believe that he is somehow a Christian,” she continued. “He’s never read the Bible. He doesn’t know what’s in it. He hasn’t been somebody who has attended church as president of the United States. He’s never role [modeled] Christian behavior. He doesn’t know the beatitudes and the thing that the Bible teaches about ‘the least among us’ and that we care about them the most. So, for him to use this Bible — what I can’t get is people around him, who should have stopped him and say, ‘this won’t work!’ The people out there that you need to vote for who aren’t for you now, aren’t going to buy what you’re selling. You slept with a porn star when your wife had just had a baby and you said in the campaign that you’d never asked for forgiveness from God! Oh, my Lord. Pardon me. I’m at a loss. I’m just at a loss.”

Watch the moment below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think states
are reopening too early ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Oh my Lord’: Ex-senator goes off on Trump for lie that he’s a Christian

Published

1 min ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

President Donald Trump staged a photo-op in front of St. John's Church in Washington, DC on Monday, clumsily holding a Bible to celebrate his demand to call in the National Guard to disperse Black Lives Matter protesters.

It was a move that sent former Sen. Claire McCaskill into a fury.

"You know, I am so sad and angry and full of emotion about what our country is going through right now," she said during an MSNBC appearance. "And the nerve of this man and the people around him thinking it was a good idea to use police on horses and tear gas and flashbangs to move a peaceful crowd so he could go out there and do something that's at its essence so phony."

Continue Reading

Activism

William Barr personally gave order to disperse protesters ahead of Trump photo op, DOJ confirms

Published

33 mins ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

The Attorney General of the United States personally issued an order for peaceful protesters to be moved ahead of President Donald Trump's recent walk outside the White House grounds, a report said on Tuesday.

A Justice Department official confirmed to The Washington Post that Attorney General William Barr gave the order when he was seen outside the White House prior to the president's walk to St. John's Episcopal Church.

But on Monday, a White House spokesperson had denied that the protesters were moved to accommodate the president.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: White man fires his gun at George Floyd rally in Boise – and then gets arrested

Published

45 mins ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

On Tuesday, KTVB reported that a man from Garden City, Idaho has been arrested after firing a gun at the state house in Boise during a protest of the police killing of George Floyd.

"According to Boise police spokeswoman Haley Williams, the shot was fired into the ground. No one was injured and police are investigating the shooting 'as an unintentional or accidental discharge,'" said the report. "Michael Wallace, 18, was booked into the Ada County Jail on a misdemeanor charge of discharge of a firearm in city limits. He has since posted bond and been released."

Continue Reading
 
 