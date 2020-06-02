‘Oh my Lord’: Ex-senator goes off on Trump for lie that he’s a Christian

President Donald Trump staged a photo-op in front of St. John’s Church in Washington, DC on Monday, clumsily holding a Bible to celebrate his demand to call in the National Guard to disperse Black Lives Matter protesters.

It was a move that sent former Sen. Claire McCaskill into a fury.

“You know, I am so sad and angry and full of emotion about what our country is going through right now,” she said during an MSNBC appearance. “And the nerve of this man and the people around him thinking it was a good idea to use police on horses and tear gas and flashbangs to move a peaceful crowd so he could go out there and do something that’s at its essence so phony.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She went on to tell host Nicolle Wallace that she questions Trump’s alleged Christianity, noting it flies in the face of everything the faith represents.

“What’s most insulting about it, Nicolle, is that he actually thinks that Americans believe that he is somehow a Christian,” she continued. “He’s never read the Bible. He doesn’t know what’s in it. He hasn’t been somebody who has attended church as president of the United States. He’s never role [modeled] Christian behavior. He doesn’t know the beatitudes and the thing that the Bible teaches about ‘the least among us’ and that we care about them the most. So, for him to use this Bible — what I can’t get is people around him, who should have stopped him and say, ‘this won’t work!’ The people out there that you need to vote for who aren’t for you now, aren’t going to buy what you’re selling. You slept with a porn star when your wife had just had a baby and you said in the campaign that you’d never asked for forgiveness from God! Oh, my Lord. Pardon me. I’m at a loss. I’m just at a loss.”

Watch the moment below: