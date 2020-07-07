Quantcast
COVID-19 was Trump’s ‘first significant test — and he flunked it with flying colors’: Paul Krugman

Published

2 mins ago

on

In a series of tweets on Tuesday morning, Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman stated that Donald Trump coasted for the first three years of his presidency on a solid economy and high employment numbers left to him by his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, but when faced with the first real crisis of administration, he fell flat on his face.

With the president’s approval numbers plummeting to new lows and Republican lawmakers fearful that he is leading them into a November election wipe-out, Krugman said that they shouldn’t be surprised because they have been walking a tightrope with the inexperienced and volatile Trump since he assumed office in January of 2017.

According to the New York Times columnist, it took the coronavirus pandemic — and the Trump administration’s bungling of it that has led to 130,000 U.S. deaths, massive unemployment and a crippled economy — to Republicans in a corner over Trump with nowhere to go.

“One thing you can sense from Republicans is an outraged sense of injustice — how dare the world throw Covid-19 at them, when things seemed to be going so well? But the real surprise is that it took this long for Trump to face a real crisis, ” Krugman tweeted before adding, “Every other modern president faced some kind of external challenge during his first three years. Obama took office amid a financial crisis. Whatever you think of his response, GW Bush faced 9/11. Clinton faced stubbornly high unemployment, Bush the elder Saddam Hussein.”

In Trump’s case, Krugman asserted, he failed the crisis test in spectacular fashion with the economist sharing a graphic showing plunging labor numbers.

He then graded out the president, tweeting, “In other words, Covid-19 was his first significant test. And he flunked it with flying colors.”

You can see his tweets below:

CNN interview derails as Trump aide Peter Navarro reminisces about drinking from a ‘colored’ water fountain at Woolworth’s

Published

8 mins ago

on

July 7, 2020

By

When Peter Navarro, one of President Donald Trump’s top economic advisers, appeared on CNN’s “New Day” on Tuesday morning, July 7, he not only tried to put a rosy spin on Trump’s response to the coronavirus surge in Florida and other Sun Belt states — Navarro also refused to criticize Trump’s recent defense of Confederate symbols. But host John Berman didn’t let him get away with it, grilling Navarro relentlessly. And  instead of saying anything critical of Trump, Navarro recalled his own experience with Jim Crow laws in the late 1950s.

Navarro, now 70, told Berman, “My awakening on the race issue was when I was eight years old in a Woolworth’s store in West Palm Beach, Florida when I walked over and I took a drink from the colored water fountain because I wanted to see colored water. And this woman came up to me and just gently said, ‘You can’t, can’t drink from that.’ And I go, ‘Why?’ She says, ‘That’s for colored people.’ It’s like — I mean, I’m eight years old, and that didn’t make sense to me….. I’m a Californian; we don’t see race out there.”

Continue Reading
 

Activism

C-SPAN caller: COVID-19 is God’s punishment for ‘not putting Jesus first’

Published

16 mins ago

on

July 7, 2020

By

A C-SPAN caller argued on Tuesday that God is "allowing" COVID-19 cases to surge in the United States because the country is "not putting Jesus first."

During a call-in segment about the surge in coronavirus cases in many states, a caller from Kentucky named Andy suggested that God is punishing the country.

"I know this thing is rising again," Andy said. "I feel like the Lord is allowing this because we are not putting Jesus first in our lives. And this is a wake up call for all the churches and to every Christian out there to put Jesus first in their lives."

The caller pointed out that the pandemic had "closed everything down."

Continue Reading
 
 
