Quantcast
Connect with us

Infamously racist woman dies after stepping into traffic and getting hit by fire truck

Published

2 hours ago

on

A North Carolina woman who became infamous for multiple racist incidents caught on video has died after being struck by a fire truck.

Rachel Dawn Ruit suffered fatal injuries after she was struck Monday by an emergency vehicle, just days after her arrest for a racist attack on a teenage girl and Muslim woman, reported WLOS-TV.

The 41-year-old Ruit was arrested July 4 after allegedly ripping off a woman’s hijab during a Black Lives Matter demonstration and grabbing a teenager in the groin, telling her she needed to be “put down.” She also was accused of threatening to rape the teen.

ADVERTISEMENT

A man who witnessed Ruit being struck by the fire truck recognized her from videos of previous racial harassment.

“I just witnessed the same lady from that video accidentally step out into traffic on Patton Avenue, going towards downtown Asheville, as she was walking with traffic coming from behind her,” said witness Jonathan Rowell. “The Asheville Fire Department truck that you see in the background is the vehicle that she stepped out in front of.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Wisconsin GOP official terrified Trump’s attack on mail-in voting will torpedo the party: ‘He’s wrong on this one’

Published

1 min ago

on

July 15, 2020

By

On Wednesday, Rohn Bishop, the chairman of the Republican Party of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, sounded the alarm about President Donald Trump's attacks on mail-in voting, saying that the policy has been "to the GOP's advantage" and the dropoff of Republican voters' interest in using the voting method could sink the party's overall turnout in November.

Again- it's such a bad idea to scare our own voters away from a legit way to cast their ballot. Why surrender this to Democrats when it's been to the GOP's advantage? I know Trump doesn't like it, but I just think he's wrong on this one! https://t.co/vzpvGyyLyP

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s ‘unraveling’: Mental health experts warn that the next four months could be really dangerous

Published

18 mins ago

on

July 15, 2020

By

Donald Trump on Friday commuted the sentence of his crony, Roger Stone. As Mitt Romney tweeted, "Unprecedented historic corruption: an American president commutes the sentence of a person  convicted by a jury of lying to shield that very president."

So the president of the United States takes action to help his buddy, a convicted felon, but he cannot take decisive steps to combat the coronavirus pandemic and save lives. This is an act of corruption of the highest order. And this is an example of Trump's mental disorder and a stark preview of his unraveling over the next four months leading up to the November election.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

BUSTED: Florida GOP caught doctoring Trump’s tweet after he endangers their most successful secret

Published

25 mins ago

on

July 15, 2020

By

Florida Republicans doctored one of President Donald Trump's tweets to remove a stigma against mail-in voting.

The president has been falsely claiming there's a distinction between mail-in voting and absentee ballots, all while exaggerating the risks of fraud, and some Republicans fear he's undermining one of their secrets to success in Florida, reported Politico.

“It’s sad that the GOP’s strategy to win an election is to scare the living sh*t out of the base with deceptive lies and conspiracy theories," said one Republican consultant. "It’s working for now, but it’s a bad long-term strategy that will hurt the party in the future. A simple Google search will tell you that ‘absentee’ and ‘mail-in ballots’ are the same exact thing.”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image