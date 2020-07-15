Infamously racist woman dies after stepping into traffic and getting hit by fire truck

A North Carolina woman who became infamous for multiple racist incidents caught on video has died after being struck by a fire truck.
Rachel Dawn Ruit suffered fatal injuries after she was struck Monday by an emergency vehicle, just days after her arrest for a racist attack on a teenage girl and Muslim woman, reported WLOS-TV.
The 41-year-old Ruit was arrested July 4 after allegedly ripping off a woman’s hijab during a Black Lives Matter demonstration and grabbing a teenager in the groin, telling her she needed to be “put down.” She also was accused of threatening to rape the teen.
A man who witnessed Ruit being struck by the fire truck recognized her from videos of previous racial harassment.
“I just witnessed the same lady from that video accidentally step out into traffic on Patton Avenue, going towards downtown Asheville, as she was walking with traffic coming from behind her,” said witness Jonathan Rowell. “The Asheville Fire Department truck that you see in the background is the vehicle that she stepped out in front of.”
