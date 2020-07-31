Quantcast
Connect with us

MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch plots graceful exit for Trump to avoid going down as ‘ex-tremendous loser president’

Published

41 mins ago

on

MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch plotted a graceful exit for President Donald Trump before he badly loses his re-election.

The president floated the idea of delaying the Nov. 3 election, and the “Morning Joe” contributor agreed that signaled his very weak position against Joe Biden.

“Donald Trump’s brand has always stood for two things, strength or at least perceived strength — we know how weak he is — and winning,” Deutsch said. “What did Donald Trump show yesterday? He looks like a loser and looks weak. He’s basically telegraphing he’s going to lose.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Host Joe Scarborough has suggested for weeks that Trump will quit rather than lose, and Deutsch has come around to that way of thinking.

“You said it a few weeks ago and I agree with you the more I think about it, there’s a real distinct chance that he quits,” Deutsch said. “I’ll tell you why, that’s what’s best for him. If he goes down as an epic loser, this will happen. Mark July 30 the same as June 1 as tantamount days for this presidency, if he says, ‘I’m going to step aside, I had an amazing three years,’ he has more power — Politico pointed it out yesterday — as an outsider with his new Trump Network than he does as an ex-tremendous loser president.”

“Two tells in the last week, he did a sports interview where he talked about how great his life was before the presidency,” Deutsch added, “and a couple weeks back, they had ‘telerallies,’ because he’s going to go into ‘telerallies’ after this. We know the best thing for Donald Trump is to step aside. You said it a few weeks ago and I’ve been jumping on it and people are saying no, you’re crazy. I think it’s a possibility, because for his brand, for the next 10 and 20 years it’s the best thing for him. That’s the best advice I give him.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Bill Barr has done this before

Published

24 mins ago

on

July 31, 2020

By

As violent crime continued to climb in Chicago and other cities across the country, Attorney General William P. Barr announced that the U.S. Department of Justice was mobilizing to help: Dozens of federal agents would be sent to work with local police to combat gangs and illegal guns.

“Our message to gangs, gang leaders and gang members is this: When we throw the federal book at you, it will be a knockout blow,” Barr said.

That was in 1992, during Barr’s first stint leading the Justice Department, under former President George H.W. Bush.

If it sounds too recent or familiar to have happened nearly three decades ago, that’s because Barr, now attorney general under President Donald Trump, made a strikingly similar announcement on July 22.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Dangerous’ Trump is ‘going down in flames’ and wants to take the country with him: conservative

Published

29 mins ago

on

July 31, 2020

By

In his column for the Daily Beast, conservative commentator Matt Lewis claimed that Donald Trump's professed desire to delay the November election is a sign he knows he's "going down in flames" and that should worry Republicans and Democrats alike because that makes the president dangerous.

Under a headline proclaiming "Trump Finally Admits That His Election Is Swirling Down the Golden Toilet," Lewis -- who abandoned the Republican Party due to Trump -- said the president likely ramped up his claims of a "rigged election" because of terrible economic news on Thursday as a distraction only to make it obvious to all that he knows he's going down to defeat.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump feels no regrets about Herman Cain’s death from COVID: NYT’s Haberman

Published

37 mins ago

on

July 31, 2020

By

Last month, former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain attended President Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa without wearing a face mask -- then 40 days later, he died from COVID-19.

Trump's campaign held the rally in Tulsa in an indoor venue where it did not require face masks or social distancing -- but New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman says the president and his advisers have no regrets about how they held the rally.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image