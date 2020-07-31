MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch plots graceful exit for Trump to avoid going down as ‘ex-tremendous loser president’

MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch plotted a graceful exit for President Donald Trump before he badly loses his re-election.

The president floated the idea of delaying the Nov. 3 election, and the “Morning Joe” contributor agreed that signaled his very weak position against Joe Biden.

“Donald Trump’s brand has always stood for two things, strength or at least perceived strength — we know how weak he is — and winning,” Deutsch said. “What did Donald Trump show yesterday? He looks like a loser and looks weak. He’s basically telegraphing he’s going to lose.”

Host Joe Scarborough has suggested for weeks that Trump will quit rather than lose, and Deutsch has come around to that way of thinking.

“You said it a few weeks ago and I agree with you the more I think about it, there’s a real distinct chance that he quits,” Deutsch said. “I’ll tell you why, that’s what’s best for him. If he goes down as an epic loser, this will happen. Mark July 30 the same as June 1 as tantamount days for this presidency, if he says, ‘I’m going to step aside, I had an amazing three years,’ he has more power — Politico pointed it out yesterday — as an outsider with his new Trump Network than he does as an ex-tremendous loser president.”

“Two tells in the last week, he did a sports interview where he talked about how great his life was before the presidency,” Deutsch added, “and a couple weeks back, they had ‘telerallies,’ because he’s going to go into ‘telerallies’ after this. We know the best thing for Donald Trump is to step aside. You said it a few weeks ago and I’ve been jumping on it and people are saying no, you’re crazy. I think it’s a possibility, because for his brand, for the next 10 and 20 years it’s the best thing for him. That’s the best advice I give him.”