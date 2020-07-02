Quantcast
‘No credibility’: Ex-CIA officer explains why Trump administration’s latest bounty intel excuses ‘can’t be true’

Published

1 min ago

on

A former CIA officer on Thursday told CNN’s John Berman that the Trump administration’s latest excuse for why President Donald Trump was purportedly unaware of intelligence indicating that Russia had placed bounties on American troops didn’t pass the smell test.

During an interview with former CIA officer David Priess, Berman played a clip of Trump national security adviser Robert O’Brien, who claimed on Wednesday that the person responsible for giving President Donald Trump his intelligence briefings decided against informing him about the alleged Russian bounty plot because “she didn’t have confidence in the intelligence that came up.”

Priess then outlined why O’Brien’s excuse was nonsense.

“He does not have credibility with that statement, to be quite blunt,” Priess said. “Because if she, the briefer he’s mentioning, did not have confidence in that, and thus chose not to bring it up in the oral briefing of the president, it would not have appeared in the President’s Daily Brief in the first place.”

He then explained that the intelligence community would never bother to throw flimsy intelligence into the brief since its goal is not to give the president a confusing or inaccurate depiction of threats facing the country.

“The intelligence community is not in the business of putting things into this very special document every day for the president and the small circle of advisers around him that they have no confidence in,” he said. “So that can’t be true.”

Watch the video below.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
MSNBC’s Morning Joe rolls Giuliani’s ‘greatest hits package of being cognitively impaired’ after Rudy questions Biden’s wits

Published

12 mins ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

Rudy Giuliani suggested Joe Biden was cognitively impaired, and MSNBC's Joe Scarborough laughed in astonishment.

The former New York City mayor has become infamous for his rambling and incoherent TV appearances, and the "Morning Joe" host rolled a supercut of some of Giuliani's lowlights as a surrogate for President Donald Trump.

"I don't understand it!" Scarborough said. "I just don't understand why Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani and all these people who have a greatest hits package of being cognitively impaired would point to anybody else and suggest they're cognitively impaired. We've been saying this for a long time. Donald Trump can't attack Joe Biden on this issue, because for every clip they find, we can find 10 clips that make them look even more concerning."

2020 Election

Renowned psychiatrist worries ‘psychopath’ Trump will create ‘Reichstag incident’ before election and ‘destroy Democracy’

Published

24 mins ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

For four years Donald Trump has willfully and repeatedly violated the presidential oath of office and its promise to "faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States," and "preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."

It now appears that Trump was aware — perhaps for as much as a year — that Russian agents had placed bounties on the heads of American soldiers serving in Afghanistan. That's only the most recent example of the president's betrayal of his oath of office.

MSNBC’s Morning Joe explains why Mitch McConnell suddenly changed his tune on wearing masks

Published

38 mins ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) joined the growing chorus of Republicans who are breaking ranks with President Donald Trump on wearing masks -- and MSNBC's Joe Scarborough explained why.

Even the president himself backed off a bit, saying Wednesday that he was "all for masks," but he's spent the past two months questioning the science about their effectiveness against coronavirus -- but his stance is widely unpopular with most voters.

