Liberty University asked what classes students were excited to take — they got hilarious responses instead: ‘Pool maintenance 101’

Former Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. was dethroned after it was revealed he violated the code of conduct with his behavior aboard a yacht that showed him drinking what he said was “dark water.” He also had his arm around his wife’s assistant who was holding up her shirt with her pants unbuttoned while he did the same.

The situation got worse when the news was released about Falwell’s preference for threesomes with other men and his wife.

ADVERTISEMENT

Liberty University believes that “marriage between one man and one woman provides the best environment for children,” said Falwell Jr.

“Liberty University will not lend its’ name or financial support to any student group that advances causes contrary to its mission…Liberty University will not lend its’ name or financial support to undermine marriage or to promote abortion,” he also wrote.

It wasn’t the best day for classes to begin at Liberty University, or for the University to post on social media. Still, the school attempted a normal, upbeat tweet. It didn’t go well.

It’s here! The first day of classes!

What class are you most looking forward to this semester?📚 pic.twitter.com/vUnTpRCRzP — Liberty University (@LibertyU) August 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

You can see the responses below:

MMF Three Ways 101 Lab. Scheduled for Friday 9:45 pm, Friday 11:15 pm, and Saturday 9:30 am. — Still Socially-Distanced Burt Likko (@burtlikko) August 24, 2020

Think I would’ve just stayed off of social media today… — Kevin Warren (@the_kway_way) August 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Any class where I can wear my pants unbuttoned! — Michael M. Bind Trump Hughes (@michaelmhughes) August 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Pool boy classes. Definitely life-changing. — Hudson River Croc (@HudsonRiverCroc) August 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Can we audition the pool boys and the personal trainers like Jerry Falwell Jr. does? — Molotovsky 🥀 (@GriffTheImpaler) August 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Students — if there's a job notice on the bulletin board for a pool boy I HIGHLY recommend you not answer it. — Brad Reed (@bwreed) August 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Students — if there's a job notice on the bulletin board for a pool boy I HIGHLY recommend you not answer it. — Brad Reed (@bwreed) August 24, 2020

I'm very interested in this one pic.twitter.com/r2Qc41bZQd — Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) August 24, 2020

Intro to epidemiology. — Jim'sJunkBox (@JamesIsaak2) August 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The Trinity and The Pool Boy, Analyzing the Allegory. I'm almost done with my Hypocrisy major! — ZZTodd, Antifa Mailroom ☣ (@ntoddpax) August 24, 2020

A refresher course on hypocrisy, confirmation bias, and logical fallacies. — Hughes Hall (@Nowist) August 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Your institution being decommissioned 101. — phil (@Phil_from_FL) August 24, 2020

You’re gonna be disappointed. — HNDRX🏴‍☠️ (@thehndrx) August 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I'm personally looking forward to Jerry parading his hot young pool boy around campus. pic.twitter.com/a8Qyz9tpio — Thomas Hinkel (@ThomasHinkel4) August 24, 2020

Do you have classes for pool maintenance? I hear there are some truly unique opportunities Liberty offers in that field. — Meghann (@janejellyroll) August 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT