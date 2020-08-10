Nikki Haley blasted with scorn for whining her popcorn shipment was delayed: ‘Talk to Trump’s Postmaster General’

Nikki Haley tried to shame a popcorn retailer over a missed delivery, and other social media users blasted her.

Haley — President Donald Trump’s former ambassador to the United Nations, former South Carolina governor and rumored 2024 presidential candidate — publicly called out the Popcorn Factory for apparently missing a birthday delivery to her nephew.

“Ok @PopcornFactory two messed up birthday orders missed delivery dates with no explanation,” Haley tweeted Monday morning. “First time I gave you the benefit of the doubt. Second one tells me not to buy from you again. #DisappointedNephew”

Other Twitter users urged Haley to put her problems in perspective, in light of the coronavirus pandemic that’s killed more than 162,000 in the U.S. and the apparently willful destruction of the U.S. Postal Service.

Are u effing kidding me? There are 162,000 dead Americans. — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) August 10, 2020

He is probably disappointed he has you for an Aunt. I don’t think it has anything to do with the popcorn. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — lisastark35 (@lisastark351) August 10, 2020

Talk to Trump's Postmaster General. — Spudmonkey: "We can be heroes, just for one day" (@spudmonkey66) August 10, 2020

If they ship by USPS I'll give you three guesses why they didn't arrive on time and the answer is Louis DeJoy. — Leadership Vacuum LLC: We Really Suck! (@agitpoop) August 10, 2020

I also though they hated cancel culture, which she is obviously doing here. The @gop, "lower taxes cuts and hypocrisy, it's all we got, oh judges too". — brian_dino (@yoSpliney) August 10, 2020

A former R Gov & UN Amb. Nikki Haley who preaches in these troubling time we must give small businesses that extra consideration attacks a small popcorn private biz with 4,000 followers with her 600K-plus followers over a delivery as GOP sabotage USPS to put out of biz. 🙄 — vlh (@coton_luver) August 10, 2020

Poor Nikki Haley…maybe their company is dealing with a pandemic? Maybe they're working with a smaller workforce because companies across the country are crumbling? But please, tell us more about your hero in the White House. — Bruno Amato (@BrunoAmato_1) August 10, 2020

Don’t do this here. This is the equivalent of “do you know who I am?!” — BillBr0wn (@Br0wnBill) August 10, 2020

This is like an advertisement for @JoeBiden who will keep basic services running as they should. Joe will keep the mail delivered and the trains running in time. Joe will keep us safe. — JaneEyre #BLM #StayHome #RESIST #JoeBiden (@JaneEyre3217) August 10, 2020

Did you choose the first-class USPS delivery option with no tracking number? Because that would explain it. — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) August 10, 2020

You're blaming Popcorn Factory for shipping delays? It appears they use the USPS, which is currently being dismantled by the GOP. Being ravaged by a pandemic doesn't help either. Nice try. pic.twitter.com/Te1o7wcmpn — MizFrizz ❄ (@MizFrizz) August 10, 2020

Wow…if only we had a postal service that we could trust. If only the postmaster wasn't a @realDonaldTrump operative. — Gail Dosik (@THEToughCookie) August 10, 2020

Thank you for using your platform to speak on the issues that really matters. It would be silly to address all the injustices done at the hands of the Trump administration when the Popcorn Factory is out here messing up orders — UntemperedTelevision (@UntemperedTV) August 10, 2020

should have had them mail it @USPS oh wait Donnie wants to close that. Always like when a prominent figure tries to shame a company 🤦‍♂️🤔 So sorry for your 1st World issues. By the way $30, $50 or even a $100 on popcorn is a crappy gift for your nephew. — Protect Our Children (@gregwooll) August 10, 2020

First DeJoy came for the mail in ballots, then he came for my popcorn. Thoughts and prayers. — livid mask wearing suburban mom 😷 (@lividddh) August 10, 2020

You know what my daughter had to wait 3 WEEKS for? Her COVID test results. You know what got lost? Her COVID test results. Maybe destroying the post office isn't such a great idea after all.#DisappointedMom doesn't care about popcorn. — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) August 10, 2020

Hey Nikki, could it be this? Huh. Weird. pic.twitter.com/Qo1yovM3N1 — Dreams In Green (@dreams_in_green) August 10, 2020