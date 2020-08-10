Quantcast
Nikki Haley blasted with scorn for whining her popcorn shipment was delayed: ‘Talk to Trump’s Postmaster General’

Nikki Haley tried to shame a popcorn retailer over a missed delivery, and other social media users blasted her.

Haley — President Donald Trump’s former ambassador to the United Nations, former South Carolina governor and rumored 2024 presidential candidate — publicly called out the Popcorn Factory for apparently missing a birthday delivery to her nephew.

“Ok @PopcornFactory two messed up birthday orders missed delivery dates with no explanation,” Haley tweeted Monday morning. “First time I gave you the benefit of the doubt. Second one tells me not to buy from you again. #DisappointedNephew”

Other Twitter users urged Haley to put her problems in perspective, in light of the coronavirus pandemic that’s killed more than 162,000 in the U.S. and the apparently willful destruction of the U.S. Postal Service.

