Rick Wilson: Only 'conspiracy-crazed Boomer rubes' will support the GOP now — here's why

12 mins ago

Conservative political strategist Rick Wilson has written a scathing obituary for his one-time party in which he predicts that embracing QAnon will become the new litmus test for Republican candidates.

Writing in The Daily Beast, Wilson begins by discussing the victory of Marjorie Taylor Greene, a conspiracy theory-spouting candidate in Georgia who appears destined to be the first follower of QAnon to be elected to Congress.

After describing Greene as “crazier than a sh*thouse rat,” Wilson argues that her political rise is a symptom of a Republican Party that has come to rely wholly on the alternative realities created by right-wing media fever swamps.

“The only safe path for Republican elected officials is to tell Trump his ass smells like ambrosia and nod eagerly when frothy, wild-eyed lunatics assert that JFK Jr. survived the crash just to save the chilllllldren,” he writes. “This is the future Republicans have bought with their dumb alliance with Donald Trump.”

While embracing QAnon may pay short-term dividends, Wilson argues that the long-term damage the party will suffer will be severe.

“In Trump’s world, the political utility of having a closet of conspiracy-crazed Boomer rubes is worth the downside,” he writes. “Trump may be gone soon enough — and a big part of his tiny legacy will be infesting the Republican Party that he took advantage of and then tossed aside, like his creditors and his previous wives, with these maniacs and idiots.”


Back to the Future: A damning timeline of Trump's history of promising a health care plan that never comes

35 mins ago

August 13, 2020

Ever since he was a presidential candidate, President Donald Trump has been promising the American people a “terrific,” “phenomenal” and “fantastic” new health care plan to replace the Affordable Care Act.

But, in the 3½ years since he set up shop in the Oval Office, he has yet to deliver.

In his early days on the campaign trail, circa 2015, he said on CNN he would repeal Obamacare and replace it with “something terrific,” and on Sean Hannity’s radio show he said the replacement would be “something great.” Fast-forward to 2020. Trump has promised an Obamacare replacement plan five times so far this year. And the plan is always said to be just a few weeks away.

Dying young: The health care workers in their 20s killed by COVID-19

40 mins ago

August 13, 2020

Jasmine Obra believed that if it wasn’t for her brother Joshua, she wouldn’t exist. When 7-year-old Josh realized that his parents weren’t going to live forever, he asked for a sibling so he would never be alone.

By spring 2020, at ages 29 and 21, Josh and Jasmine shared a condo in Anaheim, California, not far from Disneyland, which they both loved.

Both worked at a 147-bed locked nursing facility that specialized in caring for elderly people with cognitive issues such as Alzheimer’s, where Jasmine, a nursing student, was mentored by Josh, a registered nurse.

