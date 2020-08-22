Trump’s GOP convention will be a parade of ‘ghoulish clowns’: conservative columnist

Writing for The Washington Post on Friday, conservative columnist Kathleen Parker condemned President Donald Trump, warning that his upcoming renomination convention is doomed to be a spectacle of “ghoulish clowns.”
“The Democratic National Convention, as tightly choreographed as a Broadway production, was a four-day anthem to decency, empathy and reason, framed with heartfelt stories and a seriousness of purpose. I can’t recall a more-solemn Barack Obama, who exchanged his hope-and-change template for one of direness and urgency,” wrote Parker. By contrast, “I imagine an array of circus acts involving non-Hollywood performers jumping through hoops of inflammatory rhetoric,” like MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and QAnon conspiracy theorist congressional candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene.
The Democratic convention was reasonably well-received by political commentators, leading some pundits to argue Trump is under huge pressure to deliver a top performance next week.
“Which party keeps the best company? Biden with his protesters and climate-change dreamers? Or Trump, who embraces QAnon, white supremacists and skinheads?” wrote Parker. “Unless Trump pulls a covid-19 vaccine from his sleeve Thursday, I’m placing my bets on the goodness of the American people. My wager is that most would prefer a guy from Scranton, Pa., whose moral compass has been forged through suffering and humility, to a quack from Queens, whose moral compass is a wheel of fortune, where the needle always lands on Me.”
