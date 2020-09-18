Here’s how Mitch McConnell could lose his leverage to replace Ginsburg after November

According to a report in AZCentral, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s plan to rush through a replacement for the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg could encounter an unexpected roadblock if he tries to hold a confirmation vote after the election.

With McConnell already facing at least one Republican Senator, Lisa Murkowski (AK), saying she won’t vote on a replacement before the election — and rumors that Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Susan Collins (R-ME) are feeling the same — McConnell has little room to lose another GOP vote in a closely divided Senate.

Another loss could come in the form of losing the vote of embattled Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) whose seat could change hands as soon as November 30 if she loses because she is running in a special election.

According to AZCentral, “Two Republican and two Democratic election attorneys agree that state law and Senate practices would make Kelly eligible to take over the seat once held by Sen. John McCain as soon as Nov. 30, when the state election results are expected to be canvassed.”

McSally, it should be noted was appointed by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey to fill McCain’s seat after he passed away following her close defeat in 2018 to current Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D).

