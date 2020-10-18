Quantcast
‘Lara Trump is trash’: President’s daughter-in-law absolutely buried after lie-filled CNN interview

Published

2 hours ago

on

- Commentary
Lara Trump -- CNN screenshot

Far from making the case for the re-election of Donald Trump, daughter-in-law Lara Trump inspired an avalanche of criticism for her answers on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday morning that was summed up by the hashtag: #LaraLied.

Speaking with host Jake Tapper, the wife of Eric Trump began by stating that the president was just “having fun” when he inspired attacks on Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer before having the interview abruptly ended by the host when she attacked Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden of suffering from “cognitive decline” when asked to defend her making fun of his stutter.

Those moments on CNN — among others — launched a flurry of criticism of the Trump campaign official as you can se below:

2020 Election

Trump will run again in 2024 is he loses in November: Former White House official

Published

4 mins ago

on

October 18, 2020

By

In an interview with The Australian, former senior White House adviser Steve Bannon suggested that Donald Trump will make another run for the presidency in 2024 should he go down to defeat on November 3rd.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, Bannon claimed the president would not go away quietly knowing he has a base of hardcore supporters waiting for his return.

Saying "You’re not going to see the end of Donald Trump," Bannon first claimed he thinks the president can pull out a win with little more than two weeks to go, before suggesting a third run could be in the offing if Trump comes up short.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Mitch McConnell waited too long to distance himself from Trump — and now it’s going to cost him: report

Published

31 mins ago

on

October 18, 2020

By

According to a report from USA Today, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and fellow Republican senators waited too long to put some distance between themselves and unpopular President Donald Trump and that will likely cost McConnell his power and GOP control of the Senate.

With the election a little more than two weeks away and Trump appearing to be heading to defeat, members of the Republican Party have begun to openly suggest they are facing a "bloodbath" on November 3rd.  According to the USA Today report, conservatives lawmakers have only themselves to blame for the coming debacle.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

RNC head McDaniel defends Trump’s ‘Lock them all up’ threat by whining her kids are locked out of school

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 18, 2020

By

Appearing on ABC's "This Week," Republican National Committee head Ronna Romney McDaniel deflected questions about Donald Trump encouraging his followers to chant "Lock her up" in reference to Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) by complaining her kids are being kept out of school because of the governor's COVID-19 shutdown.

Speaking with host George Stephanopoulos, Michigan resident Romney McDaniel was pressed about the president's comments about the Democratic governor who was at the center of a plot by domestic terrorists to kidnap her and put on trial over her COVID-19 edicts.

Continue Reading
 
 
