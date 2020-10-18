‘Lara Trump is trash’: President’s daughter-in-law absolutely buried after lie-filled CNN interview
Far from making the case for the re-election of Donald Trump, daughter-in-law Lara Trump inspired an avalanche of criticism for her answers on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday morning that was summed up by the hashtag: #LaraLied.
Speaking with host Jake Tapper, the wife of Eric Trump began by stating that the president was just “having fun” when he inspired attacks on Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer before having the interview abruptly ended by the host when she attacked Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden of suffering from “cognitive decline” when asked to defend her making fun of his stutter.
Those moments on CNN — among others — launched a flurry of criticism of the Trump campaign official as you can se below:
Is it me or do all of trump mouthpieces lack common decency and show a lack of respect?
— John Olea (@aelonhoj) October 18, 2020
Imagine being so low on the evolutionary ladder as a female, that breeding with Eric Trump was your best option.
Lara Trump is trash.
— Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) October 18, 2020
Lara Trump is just as bad as Eric.
— Scott Dworkin (@funder) October 18, 2020
Wow! Lara Trump @LaraLeaTrump is more Trump Trash. What is it with that family taking low blows at everyone, they making excuses for their horrific behavior?!? #laratrump
— DB (@TisforTRE45ON) October 18, 2020
If Lara Trump is the only person the White House will make available for your Sunday morning show, go ahead and pass. She is not an expert on anything, and a know lying evil piece of trash. Don’t put her on.
— Tony (@TileTony) October 18, 2020
I think we can all agree that Lara Trump is trailer trash like the rest of the immediate family. Mary not included.
— NYCTweeter (@NYCKelly2020) October 18, 2020
Lara Yunaska Trump, who went to culinary school and was a low level producer at Inside Edition married to the Trump spawn most likely to chase a balloon in oncoming traffic, is now an expert on cognitive decline. Cute. #LaraTrump. https://t.co/snHQaDXVqx
— Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) October 18, 2020
You misspelled trash.
— Fauxlosopher (@WickedWalnut) October 18, 2020
Lara Trump is trash, just like her husband, just like her father-in-law, just like the whole bunch
The Trumps are an infection on American democracy
Nov. 3rd can’t come soon enough#VoteTrumpOut @LaraLeaTrump @EricTrump @realDonaldTrump @IvankaTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr
— Cameron L. Mitchell (@CameronLMitchel) October 18, 2020
Why would they have her on?? What is the fucking point? I’ve used more swear words in the past 4 years than in my entire life.
— Dan Poyourow (@DanPoyourow) October 18, 2020
Absolutely amazing how an entire family can be comprised of nothing but despicably wretched excuses for human beings.
— Surreally (@Unefngreal) October 18, 2020
Also, just how many Trumps are working for Don? I’ve lost count!
— Alanfromhythe (@alanfromhythe) October 18, 2020
At least Lara could admit it and apologize.
The entire Trump family is craven, cruel and cowardly.
My teenager has a stammer, and just practiced an oral exam he has to do tomorrow. It was in front of me, not his class, and it was still difficult. Wish him luck for tomorrow!
— Olie Olie (@olieolie) October 18, 2020
#LaraLied
Jake confronted her and finally cut her mic.
— Beth L Harwell (@BethHarwellLCSW) October 18, 2020
Her face makes me uncomfortable, so much filler and botox… yeesh!
— 🇺🇸Riogirl9909🇵🇹 (@riogirl9909) October 18, 2020
It’s striking that 20 days from election day, the Trump campaign finally realizes they have to talk to voters via @CNN, @msnbc and the TV networks. It’s malpractice they believe their Fox News talking points help them. They are so bad at this. Today’s example Lara Trump.
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) October 18, 2020
Basically, Lara is showing what a hard time Trump people have speaking to people outside their Trump bubbles. So much yelling. It’s too early for this.
— Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) October 18, 2020
Perhaps Lara Trump could stop bashing Joe Biden long enough to remind her father-in-law where the fuck he ishttps://t.co/YCjZPew83Z
— Holly Figueroa O’Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) October 18, 2020
