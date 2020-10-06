Rudy Giuliani ripped for comparing COVID-19 to cancer: ‘We need a cure for stupidity!’

Rudy Giuliani — last seen coughing through a Fox News appearance — was furiously mocked for comparing COVID-19 to cancer.

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney insisted through coughs that he had tested negative for the coronavirus that’s sweeping through the White House and debate preparation team, and insisted on Twitter that the virus was as treatable as cancer.

“CCP virus is now much more treatable, and much less fatal,” Giuliani tweeted, using an acronym that stands for “Chinese Community Party.”

“It’s similar to advising cancer patients, to overcome the fear and focus on the available treatments,” he added. “Cancer is no longer a death sentence. Focus on the treatment, otherwise fear can paralyze. Optimism helps to heal.”

The former New York City mayor was hit with ridicule and scorn by other social media users.

How many dry coughs did it take to type this I wonder. — JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) October 6, 2020

BREAKING: Cancer isn't contagious — SARmedic (@SARmedic911) October 6, 2020

The depression and a pandemic is two very different matters. A contagious virus is very different from cancer. Being optimistic is one thing, but ignoring facts and avoiding preventive measures is ignorance. — Ben Lauletta (@Ben_Not_A_Bot) October 6, 2020

Did u test positive for covid? U got that foggy brain thing going on? Maybe it's old age? This is a deadly virus, highly contagious. If u can't differentiate between the 2 perhaps it's time u have a caregiver. — [email protected] (@heyheygoodby) October 6, 2020

Now we need a treatment for stupidity!!! — Joey (@joey_pots) October 6, 2020

"Treatable" is NOT a cure. — 🏝STEVE 😷TURNER🏝 (@TURNERSTEVEA) October 6, 2020

How many Americans have had free access to a multiple room suite in the best hospital, with a bevy of doctor’s catering only to them, using the most up to date technology, medical breakthroughs and experimental therapies? I can think of 210,000 who didn’t! That cough is worrisome — Laurie Fare (@LaurieFare1) October 6, 2020

I must have missed the part where cancer is contagious. — Glenn (@Glenn72196317) October 6, 2020

You’re so right, if only the 200k + people who died had been a little more upbeat… — Ben Shute (@Ben_Shute) October 6, 2020

I'm assuming you're calling this a communist virus because everybody has it? — 🦎Swamp Lizard🦎 (@DiscoTempoJazz) October 6, 2020

You are not a scientist nor a doctor STOP spewing treatments that are not readily available to the people. Trump was given experimental treatments. Listen to people who have had the virus. Sent home as there was nothing that could be given until they were critical. — Kacey (@KarenKole1999) October 6, 2020

WTF??? You are nuts dude. — Brock Landers (@BrockLanders14) October 6, 2020

Why are you calling it the Chinese Community Party (CPP) virus? Another cutesy name you and Trump dreamed up? "CCP virus is now much more treatable, and much less fatal." Bookmarking for this foolish assessment. And what are YOUR test results?? — Squirrelgirl (@Squirrelgirl510) October 6, 2020