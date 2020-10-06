Quantcast
Rudy Giuliani ripped for comparing COVID-19 to cancer: ‘We need a cure for stupidity!’

1 min ago

- Commentary
Rudy Giuliani appears on Fox & Friends (Fox News/screen grab)

Rudy Giuliani — last seen coughing through a Fox News appearance — was furiously mocked for comparing COVID-19 to cancer.

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney insisted through coughs that he had tested negative for the coronavirus that’s sweeping through the White House and debate preparation team, and insisted on Twitter that the virus was as treatable as cancer.

“CCP virus is now much more treatable, and much less fatal,” Giuliani tweeted, using an acronym that stands for “Chinese Community Party.”

“It’s similar to advising cancer patients, to overcome the fear and focus on the available treatments,” he added. “Cancer is no longer a death sentence. Focus on the treatment, otherwise fear can paralyze. Optimism helps to heal.”

The former New York City mayor was hit with ridicule and scorn by other social media users.

