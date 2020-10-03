Steve Schmidt: ‘Fear and panic’ in Trump campaign with staffers ‘terrified’ about the election

Summing up a day when Donald Trump was rushed to Walter Reed Medical Center, numerous close aides to the president — including senior adviser Kellyanne Conway and Trump 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien also tested positive for COVID-19 and went into quarantine — Republican strategist Steve Schmidt said the wheels have come off the president’s re-election campaign and the administration.

In a series of tweets that came out late Friday night after more names were added to the list of White House officials who have tested positive for the coronavirus, Schmidt — a principal in the anti-Trump Lincoln Project — tweeted out that his sources say the president’s re-election staff is terrified about what will come next.

According to Schmidt, “We are hearing from many sources within the Trump campaign about the fear and panic in the ranks. Staffers are scared. Some are terrified. They know the walls are crumbling. Some like Miller and Meadows are irredeemable and will face history’s brutal judgement.”

What followed was a series of tweets describing the complete collapse of the campaign that is quickly running out of money and a suggestion that staffers leave now and avoid going down with the ship.

You can see the tweets below:

Trump is losing. He is failing. The campaign is out of money. The former campaign manager allegedly stole $40 million and is reported to have beaten his wife and waived a gun at her. 5-0 took him down like he was on COPS. Guilfoye is disgraced and going down. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 3, 2020

Confidentiality. What is happening inside? Is there talk of inciting fascist militia’s like the proud boys? Is there talk of proclaiming illegitimate victory? Is there talk of illegal voter suppression? It is not too late to do right. Remember all you had to do, once upon — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 3, 2020

Damage. Incite no more racial animus. Incite no more violence and insanity. Be complicit in no more lies. Look at the monuments in Washington. Remember what they stand for. We are your friends. The American people are your friends. Hurt us all no more. Help us end this. Reach out — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 3, 2020

Your names. It is America or Trump in the final analysis. It is time to come home. The sickness is spreading among you because Trump doesn’t care about you. His recklessness has put your families in danger as he has put all Americans in danger. Help us end this nightmare. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 3, 2020

What is happening on the inside? What gears and machinery can you throw sand in ? Fight back at long last. Vote him out. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 3, 2020