White House communications chaos with Trump hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center: reports

The White House is struggling with their communications strategy as President Donald Trump remains hospitalized with COVID-19 at Walter Reed Medical Center in Maryland.
Trump is reportedly “infuriated” with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who told reporters that Trump’s health was “very concerning.” Meadows attempted to clean up his comments with an appearance on Fox News Saturday night, but revealed Trump’s oxygen level had “dropped rapidly” after contracting coronavirus.
Amid the chaos, Trump bypassed his White House communications team and press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, choosing instead to dictate a hospital bed statement to defense attorney Rudy Giuliani, which he then provided to the NY Post.
The administration is also largely avoiding the Sunday morning political shows, CNN’s Jake Tapper reported Saturday night.
“The president is in the hospital with COVID-19 and the White House is putting out zero guests for the Sunday shows to explain what’s going on while also forcing administration health experts to cancel pre-planned interviews,” Tapper tweeted. In a subsequent tweet, he noted that National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien had been added to one show.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.