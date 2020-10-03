Quantcast
White House communications chaos with Trump hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center: reports

Published

1 min ago

on

photo by Gage Skidmore

The White House is struggling with their communications strategy as President Donald Trump remains hospitalized with COVID-19 at Walter Reed Medical Center in Maryland.

Trump is reportedly “infuriated” with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who told reporters that Trump’s health was “very concerning.” Meadows attempted to clean up his comments with an appearance on Fox News Saturday night, but revealed Trump’s oxygen level had “dropped rapidly” after contracting coronavirus.

Amid the chaos, Trump bypassed his White House communications team and press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, choosing instead to dictate a hospital bed statement to defense attorney Rudy Giuliani, which he then provided to the NY Post.

The administration is also largely avoiding the Sunday morning political shows, CNN’s Jake Tapper reported Saturday night.

“The president is in the hospital with COVID-19 and the White House is putting out zero guests for the Sunday shows to explain what’s going on while also forcing administration health experts to cancel pre-planned interviews,” Tapper tweeted. In a subsequent tweet, he noted that National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien had been added to one show.


