‘Doing his damndest to subvert democracy’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe and Mika shred Rudy Giuliani’s ‘insane and sweaty’ antics

Published

2 hours ago

on

Rudy Giuliani (MSNBC)

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough laughed out loud at “insane” news conference hosted by President Donald Trump’s legal team.

The “Morning Joe” host was alarmed by their attempts to sow chaos and confusion in an effort to overturn Joe Biden’s election win, but he and co-host Mika Brzezinski couldn’t help but laugh at the “very sweaty” antics.

“Our ‘Morning Joe’ producers’ take on the insane, very sweaty, press conference from the president’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and the group of lawyers who call themselves a group of quote, wait for it, ‘elite strike force team,'” Brzezinski said, after watching a supercut video comparing the news conference to various scenes in comedy movies. “They threw out one baseless accusation after another about alleged voter fraud with no proof and whether it was the highly — can we take this down. Whether it was the highly ridiculous or incredibly dangerous or both, it’s up for debate.”

Chris Krebs, who oversaw election security until Trump fired him this week, called the news conference “the most dangerous 1hr 45 minutes of television in American history,” and Scarborough agreed.

“It’s all fun and games until someone gets their eye shot out,” Scarborough said. “In this case, this is all crazy until you step back and you understand what Republican senators are finally starting to say out loud. That regardless of the lunacy of this, of all of this, that at the bottom of all of this chaos, when you sort of sort through the crazed circus atmosphere around this, you have a president of the United States who’s aggressively doing everything he can do to undermine American democracy.”

Trump has made clear all along that he has no respect for American democracy, and Scarborough said the president and his attorneys were plainly trying to overturn the will of the voters.

“The fact that he doesn’t care about American democracy and is willing to try to get people to not certify free and fair elections, try to, as he did, as he’s done for actually four years, try to talk about the American elections that are rigged, that he has baseless lawsuits, that he can’t even get qualified attorneys to file because they would be sanctioned by the court,” Scarborough said, “and now inviting legislators from Michigan to come to the White House to try to pressure them in to stealing votes.”

“It’s all very pathetic,” he added. “It’s all very unprecedented, and at the same time it’s all very dangerous because he is trying his damnedest to subvert American democracy.”


