‘Four Seasons Landscape Maintenance’ presser scared off lawyers working on Trump’s fraud claims: report

According to a report from Politico, lawyers who had committed to help Donald Trump contest the results of the November 3rd election that cost him the presidency bailed on working to help the president after Trump legal adviser and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani held his much-ridiculed press conference in the parking lot of a landscape maintenance company.

The report notes that staffers gathered last Saturday at Trump campaign headquarters were horrified when they heard about the event and tried to get it canceled but to no avail.

“Senior campaign aides scurried to urge organizers to kill the event, infamously staged at the wrong ‘Four Seasons’ — a landscaping business adjacent to an adult bookstore and a crematorium. But Giuliani plowed ahead anyway, delivering a conspiracy-filled rant that undercut the legal strategy the president’s advisers had meticulously mapped out in the run-up to the election,” Politico reports.

According to the report, officials at campaign headquarters called the event — that was subsequently mocked for days — a “disaster” and complain it resulted in an exodus of attorneys who had been lined up to press legal challenges on behalf of Donald Trump.

Politico reports Giuliani’s event “… scared off many of the lawyers they spent months recruiting, who now no longer wanted to be involved. With the campaign already facing exceedingly long odds in its recount efforts, there are widespread concerns within Trumpworld and GOP circles that Giuliani’s antics are thwarting the president’s legal machinery from within.”

Politico’s report notes that the Trump campaign announced that Giuliani will be heading up all the legal challenges for the president going forward which has stunned outside observers.

According to Barry Richard, who represented George W. Bush in the 2000 Florida recount, “I can’t imagine that a rational person wouldn’t be adversely affected by the way he conducts himself.”

Politico notes, “Republican officials said they viewed Trump’s decision to promote Giuliani as an implicit acknowledgment that his legal options are closing and a sign that he’s determined to go out guns blazing. Top Republicans described a feeling of resignation late Friday that the election was coming to a close. The president made the move after advisers informed him in the morning that the Arizona lawsuit had been dropped. Giuliani spent part of the day working out of the campaign’s headquarters.”

