Frustrated Republicans see Trump already destroying their 2024 presidential hopes: report

According to a report from Politico, Donald Trump’s plans to announce he will run for president again in 2024 is putting a damper on the Republican Party lining up candidates to challenge for the White House as potential candidates fear announcing their intentions may bring down the wrath of the president upon them.

The president is reportedly planning on announcing a 2024 run on January 20th to disrupt coverage of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration and that has already put a “chill” into some re Republican’s own plans to make a run.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether the president is serious about a run, or just using it to raise money which will be used to keep his name in the news, presidential hopefuls need to tread lightly when sending up trial balloons about their own intentions.

“While Trump’s loss was supposed to trigger a Republican Party reset, his flirtation with a 2024 bid ensures he’ll remain the dominant force in the party and cast a shadow over anyone looking to succeed him. Even the possibility of Trump running again will impede other Republicans from laying groundwork for their own bids — lest they upset Trump and his tens of millions of supporters, many of whom are convinced the election was stolen,” Politico’s Alex Isenstadt wrote.

While Trump’s plans are hindering potential candidates like Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Tom Cotton (R-AR) others who have been close to the president like Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley are facing an even greater uphill battle because it would appear they are being disloyal to the outgoing president.

According to the report, Trump’s rumbling about running again is already having an impact on fundraising as donors sit back to see what happens next.

“For many would-be Republican candidates, building a national political apparatus could prove tricky — or worse — with Trump in the 2024 mix. Strategists might be fearful of being blacklisted during a second Trump term if they work for another potential candidate. Then there’s the task of courting donors, who could be reluctant to get crosswise with Trump,” the report states. “Many senior Republicans express frustration over Trump’s dalliance with a 2024 comeback, arguing that it will be impossible for the party to turn the page and for other candidates to emerge. Even if Trump isn’t serious, they note he’s paralyzing others by not taking steps to shoot the speculation down.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This has some Republicans grumbling about the outgoing president.

“Many senior Republicans express frustration over Trump’s dalliance with a 2024 comeback, arguing that it will be impossible for the party to turn the page and for other candidates to emerge. Even if Trump isn’t serious, they note he’s paralyzing others by not taking steps to shoot the speculation down,” Isenstadt wrote.

According to Terry Sullivan, who was Rubio’s 2016 campaign manager, Trump only cares about himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I suspect he will play this Kabuki dance right up until the last day of filing for the 2024 election,” he explained. “He has no interest in the future of the party. He never has.”

You can read more here.