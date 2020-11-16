‘He’s lost the plot’: Ex-Giuliani speechwriter laments his ‘sad and distressing’ decline
CNN political analyst John Avlon, who was once a speechwriter for former New York Mayor and current Trump personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, said he was shocked at how far his former boss had fallen.
While discussing Giuliani’s latest round of bogus claims in which he falsely asserted that President Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election, Avlon said he believes that Giuliani is so desperate to remain in the public eye that he’s shredding whatever is left of his reputation by peddling phony conspiracy theories about voter fraud.
“I do think there is an ex-mayor’s disease, where you become addicted to attention, and I think Rudy has been determined to remain the star of his own opera,” Avlon explained. “But he’s lost the plot and it is sad to see, it is heart-breaking for someone who was proud to work for him.”
Avlon said that Giuliani still had much to be proud of when it comes to his career as a U.S. attorney and as New York City mayor, but he worried that his final act as a comedic Trump stooge would be how he’d be remembered.
“I’m heartbroken that he has sacrificed his reputation in this specific fight because he’s better than this or he was, but this is how he’s choosing to go out,” he said. “For those of us who were proud to work with him, it’s been sad and distressing to see.”
