Michigan governor kidnap mastermind wanted to execute her on live TV and burn the state capitol: report

On Thursday, the Detroit Free Press reported that the militia ringleader behind the alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) also planned to execute her on live TV — and burn down the state capitol in Lansing with everyone still inside it.
“No one would get out of the Michigan State Capitol alive under the initial plan devised by the accused ringleader in a Michigan terrorist plot, according to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office,” said the report.
Whitmer has been a target of far-right anger over Michigan’s COVID-19 public health restrictions, and a number of paramilitary groups staged an armed demonstration outside the capitol in September — although polling shows that Whitmer enjoys higher support in the state than President Donald Trump, who lost Michigan in 2020 after narrowly carrying it four years previously.
The president, for his part, did little to cool tensions after the kidnap plotters were arrested by the FBI, saying at a Michigan campaign rally in October that the threat to her life was “maybe a problem, maybe it wasn’t.”
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.