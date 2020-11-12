Quantcast
Connect with us

Michigan governor kidnap mastermind wanted to execute her on live TV and burn the state capitol: report

Published

6 mins ago

on

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaking during the first night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention. (Screenshot)

On Thursday, the Detroit Free Press reported that the militia ringleader behind the alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) also planned to execute her on live TV — and burn down the state capitol in Lansing with everyone still inside it.

“No one would get out of the Michigan State Capitol alive under the initial plan devised by the accused ringleader in a Michigan terrorist plot, according to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office,” said the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whitmer has been a target of far-right anger over Michigan’s COVID-19 public health restrictions, and a number of paramilitary groups staged an armed demonstration outside the capitol in September — although polling shows that Whitmer enjoys higher support in the state than President Donald Trump, who lost Michigan in 2020 after narrowly carrying it four years previously.

The president, for his part, did little to cool tensions after the kidnap plotters were arrested by the FBI, saying at a Michigan campaign rally in October that the threat to her life was “maybe a problem, maybe it wasn’t.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump could attend Biden inauguration as a 2024 candidate after announcing run by end of year: report

Published

3 mins ago

on

November 12, 2020

By

President Donald Trump may announce a third presidential candidacy by the end of December, allowing him to attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration as a candidate.

Reuters first reported that the president is considering making an announcement before Biden is even sworn in.

"A source familiar with internal discussions said Trump was telling allies he planned to run for president in 2024 and could announce it by the end of the year," the report said.

Former White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney has also predicted that will run again in 2024.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Michigan governor kidnap mastermind wanted to execute her on live TV and burn the state capitol: report

Published

6 mins ago

on

November 12, 2020

By

On Thursday, the Detroit Free Press reported that the militia ringleader behind the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) also planned to execute her on live TV — and burn down the state capitol in Lansing with everyone still inside it.

"No one would get out of the Michigan State Capitol alive under the initial plan devised by the accused ringleader in a Michigan terrorist plot, according to the Michigan Attorney General's Office," said the report.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Nobody is going to be hiring these people’: Trump staffers may find chilly reception at CNN and other networks

Published

28 mins ago

on

November 12, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's staffers and aides may find a chilly reception at news networks once they leave the administration.

The networks always restock their rotating cast of talking heads with outgoing White House staffers and administration officials, but former Trump aides may not be welcome anywhere but Fox News or right-wing outlets like Newsmax or One America News Network, reported The Daily Beast.

“Most of us probably are hoping that we will be seeing very little of these people — unless they are willing to be more honest,” said one well-placed CNN insider. “The ones that are still out there who are well-known creeps like Jason Miller and Boris Epshteyn — nobody is going to be hiring these people.”

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE