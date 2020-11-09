Morning Joe laughs at report Trump is leaning on Don Jr and Eric for election advice: ‘They don’t count’

Discussing reports that Donald Trump is seeking his family’s counsel on whether he should concede defeat at the hands of President-elect Joe Biden, “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough laughed at the notion the president would care what sons Don Jr. and Eric had to offer.

Speaking with MSNBC regular Jonathan Lemire, the host asked about the nature of discussions in the White House over where to go now that Biden looks to have won.

“Jonathan Lemire, everybody knows it’s over,” host Scarborough began. “What’s the family saying to him?”

“The family are some of the voices saying it’s not just over yet,” the AP reporter replied. “Rudy Giuliani is perhaps the loudest in the president’s ear and Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump are urging –”

“They don’t count,” a laughing Scarborough interrupted. “He doesn’t listen to Don Jr. and Eric. What about Melania and Ivanka and Jared? Are they going to go back to New York as champions of undermining legitimate election results?”

“Well, certainly, the plan had always been for Ivanka and Jared to return to New York whenever the president left office,” Lemire replied. “We’ll see if that’s still the case. Jared Kushner is part of this team. He’s part of the decision making process who at least at this point has said that he wants to let the legal challenges play out. He has not urged, despite the reporting over the weekend as we have confirmed, he has not urged the president to concede yet, but he should consider his options.”

