MSNBC’s Katy Tur baffled by Trump team’s legal antics: ‘What the heck is Rudy Giuliani doing being involved in this?’

President Donald Trump’s son Eric announced that Rudy Giuliani would be running the election lawsuits after the president and his supporters began demanding votes in Biden-friendly states not be counted. But MSNBC’s Katy Tur couldn’t figure out who thought it was a good idea.

“What the heck is Rudy Giuliani doing being involved in this?” she asked Washington Post reporter Phil Rucker.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well, Katy, they clearly don’t have a Jim Baker at their disposal, so he is the best the president has in terms of legal talent and political strategy,” Rucker explained. “And we saw him in Philadelphia yesterday and he is clearly the frontman when it comes to the battle in Pennsylvania, he has been the president’s lawyer for a year and defended him in another number of instances. Many scholars don’t think he is the sharpest one to be making the argument.”

“So, he is the Zoom or Skype equivalent of the anonymous egg on Twitter,” quipped Tur.

The campaign’s legal arguments are being shot down across the country and analysts believe that the briefs were so poorly done that they had no chance of going anywhere. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro agreed with the assessment, noting that many of the legal attempts by Trump thus far were “found to have absolutely no merit.”

“Maybe they need to stop listening to Rudy Giuliani so much. I think that maybe one of their problems,” said Shapiro.

It appears that’s starting to happen. According to CBS’s Nicole Sganga, Trump son-in-law “Jared Kushner is actively searching for a campaign legal spokesperson to take over its election litigation strategy, similar to what James Baker did for President G.W. Bush in 2000.” Jay Sekulow is being floated.

ADVERTISEMENT

NEWS: @NicoleSganga reports Jared Kushner is actively searching for a campaign legal spokesperson to take over its election litigation strategy, similar to what James Baker did for President G.W. Bush in 2000. @JaySekulow’s name being floated, among others. — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) November 5, 2020

See the video below: