Quantcast
Connect with us

MSNBC’s Katy Tur baffled by Trump team’s legal antics: ‘What the heck is Rudy Giuliani doing being involved in this?’

Published

33 mins ago

on

Rudy Giuliani (Photo: mark reinstein -- Shutterstock.com)

President Donald Trump’s son Eric announced that Rudy Giuliani would be running the election lawsuits after the president and his supporters began demanding votes in Biden-friendly states not be counted. But MSNBC’s Katy Tur couldn’t figure out who thought it was a good idea.

“What the heck is Rudy Giuliani doing being involved in this?” she asked Washington Post reporter Phil Rucker.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well, Katy, they clearly don’t have a Jim Baker at their disposal, so he is the best the president has in terms of legal talent and political strategy,” Rucker explained. “And we saw him in Philadelphia yesterday and he is clearly the frontman when it comes to the battle in Pennsylvania, he has been the president’s lawyer for a year and defended him in another number of instances. Many scholars don’t think he is the sharpest one to be making the argument.”

“So, he is the Zoom or Skype equivalent of the anonymous egg on Twitter,” quipped Tur.

The campaign’s legal arguments are being shot down across the country and analysts believe that the briefs were so poorly done that they had no chance of going anywhere. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro agreed with the assessment, noting that many of the legal attempts by Trump thus far were “found to have absolutely no merit.”

“Maybe they need to stop listening to Rudy Giuliani so much. I think that maybe one of their problems,” said Shapiro.

It appears that’s starting to happen. According to CBS’s Nicole Sganga,  Trump son-in-law “Jared Kushner is actively searching for a campaign legal spokesperson to take over its election litigation strategy, similar to what James Baker did for President G.W. Bush in 2000.” Jay Sekulow is being floated.

ADVERTISEMENT

See the video below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Chris Wallace hints Fox News could soon call the election for Biden

Published

7 mins ago

on

November 5, 2020

By

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Why capitalism was destined to come out on top in the 2020 election

Published

13 mins ago

on

November 5, 2020

By

No matter who “won” the U.S. election, what will not change is the capitalist organization of the country’s economy.

The great majority of enterprises will continue to be owned and operated by a small minority of Americans. They will continue to use their positions atop the capitalist system to expand their wealth, “economize their labor costs,” and thereby deepen the United States’ inequalities of wealth and income.

The employer class will continue to use its wealth to buy, control, and shape the nation’s politics to prevent the employee class from challenging their ownership and operation of the economic system. Indeed, for a very long time, they have made sure that (1) only two political parties dominate the government and (2) both enthusiastically commit to preserving and supporting the capitalist system. For capitalism, the question of which party wins matters only to how capitalism will be supported, not whether that support will be a top governmental priority.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

MSNBC’s Katy Tur baffled by Trump team’s legal antics: ‘What the heck is Rudy Giuliani doing being involved in this?’

Published

32 mins ago

on

November 5, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's son Eric announced that Rudy Giuliani would be running the election lawsuits after the president and his supporters began demanding votes in Biden-friendly states not be counted. But MSNBC's Katy Tur couldn't figure out who thought it was a good idea.

"What the heck is Rudy Giuliani doing being involved in this?" she asked Washington Post reporter Phil Rucker.

"Well, Katy, they clearly don't have a Jim Baker at their disposal, so he is the best the president has in terms of legal talent and political strategy," Rucker explained. "And we saw him in Philadelphia yesterday and he is clearly the frontman when it comes to the battle in Pennsylvania, he has been the president's lawyer for a year and defended him in another number of instances. Many scholars don't think he is the sharpest one to be making the argument."

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE