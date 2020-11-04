Pennsylvania attorney general says Trump has no chance in legal challenges: ‘Stop listening to Rudy Giuliani’
Speaking to MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on night No. 2 of the 2020 election returns, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D-PA) explained that every lawsuit that President Donald Trump’s campaign has attempted thus far has failed. He expects any future ones to do so as well.
Maddow noted that there appear to be two different legal challenges for Pennsylvania from Trump’s legal team. Shapiro characterized it as a kind of “mish-mosh.”
“First off, they seem to indicate they wanted to be able to intervene in the United States Supreme Court to essentially oppose the counting of ballots that were postmarked by Election Day and received up until Friday at 5:00 p.m.,” Shapiro said. “These are legal votes, according to our state laws interpreted by our state’s highest court, the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania. Now, we don’t even know if the U.S. Supreme Court is going to take that up. It’s sort of issue number one or lawsuit number one.”
“The other legal issue,” Shapiro continued, “stems from a suit they already lost in Philadelphia, where they’re raising some other issue now that they want to take up to Commonwealth Court. And, you know, the final one seems to be similar to suits that they are looking to file in other parts of the country. We’re aware of that. It was filed tonight. It is really a new suit in the line of many that have been dismissed outright and found to have absolutely no merit.”
He told Maddow that she should be reassured that the votes will be counted in accordance with the state laws.
“And I had to laugh, your colleague Nicolle Wallace sort of made a comment about the president’s legal team,” Shapiro noted, referring to the poorly written legal arguments. “And, you know, I smile because the reality is, they brought a lot of suits here in Pennsylvania to try and limit the vote and now seemingly to try and stop the counting. Every single time they’ve brought a lawsuit, we’ve won. And if they want to bring another one, we’ll win again, to protect the good people of Pennsylvania. Maybe they need to stop listening to Rudy Giuliani so much. I think that maybe one of their problems.”
Watch the report in the video below:
2020 Election
Trump protesters flock to Phoenix elections office to chant ‘Fox News sucks’
President Donald Trump's supporters flocked to the state capitol and the elections headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona on Wednesday night to protest the counting of the votes.
Arizona was called by Fox News' data analysts on Tuesday night, and Trump was so furious he called the network's chief personally to complain that it be retracted. The Trump supporters were chanting "Fox News sucks!"
Earlier in the evening, people with cell phones claiming to be "journalists" broke into the Maricopa County Elections Department to demand that they be allowed into the building. At least two of them weren't wearing masks and couldn't provide press credentials, but officials agreed to talk to them outside, which didn't go over well, according to MSNBC's Gadi Schwartz.
2020 Election
Trump’s legal filings are ‘trash’ and read ‘like an elementary school student’ wrote it: MSNBC’s legal experts
MSNBC hosts Nicolle Wallace and Rachel Maddow are hearings from legal analysts that President Donald Trump's campaign's filings are "trash" and poorly written.
"I'll add this about the recounts," Wallace began, "I just hung up with a Trump adviser who says that these legal efforts do not really have the imprimatur of the late Warren Christopher and the James Baker sort of statesmen arriving on the ground in Florida the morning after the election there. That these do not seem like the kinds of legal fights that are attracting talent beyond people with the last name Trump and one Rudy Giuliani, who showed up in the state of Pennsylvania. So, just a little bit of evidence about the view even from inside Trump's side about the caliber of legal talent and legal arguments being made in lawsuits that were described to me as very much driven by the client himself without a lot of basis in any sort of consistent legal philosophy or argument at this point."
2020 Election
Rachel Maddow mocks Trump for trying to stop the Michigan count while he’s losing
MSNBC host Rachel Maddow couldn't stop chuckling about the irrational move by President Donald Trump's campaign attempting to stop the count in Michigan. The part that made Maddow smirk was that Vice President Joe Biden was ahead in Michigan, so if they stopped counting when Trump demanded, they would lose.
The same can be said for Arizona, where Biden now also leads, so if Trump keeps hammering to stop the state's vote count, it would also mean Biden would win.
"When we came on the air, the Trump campaign had filed multiple lawsuits in Michigan and Pennsylvania," said Maddow. "The Trump campaign is trying to shut down the vote count in those states. Biden's senior adviser Ron Klain pointing out to us at the top of our coverage that if the Trump campaign succeeded in shutting down the vote count in Michigan, that would be in his words dumb since in Michigan, Biden is currently ahead of Trump, and so stopping the vote would have the effect of ensuring that president Trump loses there."