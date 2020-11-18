Quantcast
Pompeo torched for lecturing other countries about ‘free and fair’ elections as Trump refuses to concede

Published

2 hours ago

on

Mike Pompeo Freedomworks New Fair Deal Rally in Upper Senate Park outside the US Capitol, Washington DC on April 15 2013. (Mark Taylor/Flickr)

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo this week lectured the country of Georgia about the value of free and fair elections, even as President Donald Trump is attacking the American state of Georgia for holding a free and fair election.

Pompeo on Twitter posted photos of his visit to Georgia in which he emphasized how important it was for the country to embrace democracy.

“Great to meet with Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia… to discuss the importance of holding free, fair, and transparent elections in Georgia,” Pompeo wrote. “I reaffirmed unwavering U.S. support for Georgia’s sovereignty in the face of Russian occupation.”

Many of Pompeo’s Twitter followers were quick to point out the irony of the secretary of state telling other countries about the virtues of democracy even as his boss back home has been doing his best to undermine confidence in America’s elections.

Check out some reactions below.

