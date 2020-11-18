Pompeo torched for lecturing other countries about ‘free and fair’ elections as Trump refuses to concede

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo this week lectured the country of Georgia about the value of free and fair elections, even as President Donald Trump is attacking the American state of Georgia for holding a free and fair election.

Pompeo on Twitter posted photos of his visit to Georgia in which he emphasized how important it was for the country to embrace democracy.

“Great to meet with Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia… to discuss the importance of holding free, fair, and transparent elections in Georgia,” Pompeo wrote. “I reaffirmed unwavering U.S. support for Georgia’s sovereignty in the face of Russian occupation.”

Many of Pompeo’s Twitter followers were quick to point out the irony of the secretary of state telling other countries about the virtues of democracy even as his boss back home has been doing his best to undermine confidence in America’s elections.

Check out some reactions below.

I don’t think your boss supports free and fair elections — abbie (@abbierenn) November 18, 2020

Meanwhile, in America: “As Trump Stews over Election, He Mostly Ignores the Public Duties of the Presidency.” Beyond despicable.https://t.co/TP5lG0vHIp — Frank Amari (@FrankAmari2) November 18, 2020

Did they laugh at you? Free, fair and open elections? This coming from a GOP administration that has done everything in its power to disenfranchise, suppress, gerrymander the vote? Is there no shame? — Linda Morgan (@lmorgan618) November 18, 2020

oh no–Republicans will NEVER support free and fair elections HERE! That would be…honorable. — Rob “Level 6: Waiting for Redneck Bullshit” Sexton (@PopeCrazyHead) November 18, 2020

We love free, fair and transparent elections, which is why your boss fired the person responsible for overseeing said elections. Way to go! — efm02460 (@efm02460) November 18, 2020

Now if you only felt this way about our Georgia. — John Jackovin🏋🏻‍♂️ (@Jackovin) November 18, 2020

The rest of the world is watching USA & shaking their heads with horror. this moment it hardly time for SOS to visit other countries telling to hold free & fair elections, when he’s part of Government that would thwart that process in his own country. — Gordon Fielden #FBPE (@GordonFielden) November 18, 2020

“Do as I say, not as I do.” https://t.co/5CfPvcEdLv — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) November 18, 2020

Mike Pompeo: it’s important that free, fair, and transparent elections are held in Georgia also Mike Pompeo: Georgia the country not Georgia the state https://t.co/IOhXKLP6Ar — Matthew Champion (@matthewchampion) November 18, 2020

How about celebrating the free, fair and transparent elections we have just held in the US? The Secretary of State has not yet acknowledge or congratulated the victor.

Does he think no one notices the hypocrisy? https://t.co/Pd6UK36SSU — Anne Applebaum (@anneapplebaum) November 18, 2020

Hello! I report domestically from our state of Georgia, where the Trump campaign repeatedly demanded an endorsement from the states chief election official and threw him under the bus when it didn’t get one. https://t.co/rZEyFR9FvO https://t.co/YmH9OUZ2iM — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) November 18, 2020

.@SecPompeo, who has not yet publicly accepted the result of the US’ own free, fair and transparent presidential election, says he discussed “the importance of holding free, fair, and transparent elections in Georgia.” https://t.co/kvM9NwZcU1 — Jennifer Hansler (@jmhansler) November 18, 2020