Rank and file GOP senators discussing putting pressure on Trump after Giuliani debacle: CNN

GOP lawmakers who were taking a wait-and-see approach to Donald Trump’s claims that the election was stolen from him due to voter fraud are having second thoughts about sticking by the president after the disastrous press conference held by Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani that began with an impression from the movie “My Cousin Vinny” and ended with hair dye bleeding down his face.

CNN is reporting rank and file Republicans are taking a look at the future of the party and considering putting pressure on the president to concede the election, praise Republican gains in the House and set the stage for a comeback in 2024.

According to the report, Giuliani’s press conference face-plant, which was long on accusations and short on actual evidence of fraud, combined with the president’s Twitter tirade to prompt a re-appraisal of the party’s short and longterm prospects.

Added to that was Trump’s plan to meet with Michigan officials in an attempt to throw out ballots in their state.

According to CNN, “a handful of GOP senators are talking about whether and how to interject in a way that will be most effective with the President. There is some talk of trying to talk to the President and trying to implore him to go out on a high note by touting wins in the House, and helping win the two outstanding Georgia seats — not to mention taking credit for the vaccine movement and other accomplishments.”

The report went on to add that the Republican leaders — presumably Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) — are not involved in the discussions.

