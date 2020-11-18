‘Republicans are making fools of themselves’ by enabling ‘giant Giuliani grift’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough wondered when conservative media would finally break the news that President Donald Trump has no chance of overturning his election loss.

The president’s legal challenges are going down in flames in state after state, and the “Morning Joe” host mocked Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and their GOP enablers.

“At this point, it’s a giant Giuliani grift,” Scarborough said. “He got laughed out of court yesterday in Pennsylvania.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Scarborough said it’s time for conservative media to give up their charade.

“When do formerly conservative outlets that have devolved into being little more than anti-anti-Trump propaganda machines, when do they start saying — not for the sake of Joe Biden, but for the sake of America and for the sake of their own reputations — this is a spectacle, Republicans are making fools of themselves?” Scarborough said. “I’ve been waiting for the editorial page I’ve been reading my entire life, the Wall Street Journal, editorial page, to write something like that. I’d love to see “the national review” do what William F. Buckley would do, what William F. Buckley would have done the day after the election, and say, ‘It’s over, Mr. President.’ It’s time for that.”

The president, his lawyers and his allies are pushing wild conspiracies in an attempt to overturn the election loss, Scarborough said, and doing great harm to democracy.

“Republicans used to mock conspiracy theorists on the far left for doing the same thing that they are doing now, except, my god, they have a president who is egging them on,” he said, “who is actually getting in the way of a peaceful transition, which, of course, is one of the cornerstones, one of the foundational elements of this constitutional republic.”