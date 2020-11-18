Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Republicans are making fools of themselves’ by enabling ‘giant Giuliani grift’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe

Published

1 min ago

on

Joe Scarborough (MSNBC)

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough wondered when conservative media would finally break the news that President Donald Trump has no chance of overturning his election loss.

The president’s legal challenges are going down in flames in state after state, and the “Morning Joe” host mocked Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and their GOP enablers.

“At this point, it’s a giant Giuliani grift,” Scarborough said. “He got laughed out of court yesterday in Pennsylvania.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Scarborough said it’s time for conservative media to give up their charade.

“When do formerly conservative outlets that have devolved into being little more than anti-anti-Trump propaganda machines, when do they start saying — not for the sake of Joe Biden, but for the sake of America and for the sake of their own reputations — this is a spectacle, Republicans are making fools of themselves?” Scarborough said. “I’ve been waiting for the editorial page I’ve been reading my entire life, the Wall Street Journal, editorial page, to write something like that. I’d love to see “the national review” do what William F. Buckley would do, what William F. Buckley would have done the day after the election, and say, ‘It’s over, Mr. President.’ It’s time for that.”

The president, his lawyers and his allies are pushing wild conspiracies in an attempt to overturn the election loss, Scarborough said, and doing great harm to democracy.

“Republicans used to mock conspiracy theorists on the far left for doing the same thing that they are doing now, except, my god, they have a president who is egging them on,” he said, “who is actually getting in the way of a peaceful transition, which, of course, is one of the cornerstones, one of the foundational elements of this constitutional republic.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Fox & Friends host urges Trump to start working with Biden on transition

Published

5 mins ago

on

November 18, 2020

By

Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade on Wednesday urged President Donald Trump to accept reality and start working with President-elect Joe Biden during the presidential transition period.

Although Kilmeade encouraged Trump to keep fighting his legal battles trying to overturn the results of the election, he nonetheless said that the president should cooperate with efforts to give Biden national security briefings and information on the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump is purging officials who commit the ‘unforgivable sin of telling the truth’: CNN’s Berman

Published

15 mins ago

on

November 18, 2020

By

CNN's John Berman on Wednesday teed off on President Donald Trump for firing Chris Krebs, the former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency who made waves in recent days by debunking false 2020 election fraud claims.

Berman started off by calling out Trump for attacking "dedicated civil servants while simultaneously trying to undermine the outcome of an election."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

New York real estate agents hope Donald Trump moves to Florida in January — here’s why

Published

40 mins ago

on

November 18, 2020

By

Realtors are hoping that President Donald Trump's move from the White House to Mar-A-Lago will boost prices in his flagship property in New York City.

The value of properties in Trump Tower have dipped since his 2016 election, and real estate agents are hoping they'll rebound once his presidency ends, reported TMZ.

"Two TT units that were worth $4.3 mil and $3.5 mil before Trump's run are now valued at just $2.495 mil and $3.3 mil, respectively," the website reports. "We're told it's a similar story for units elsewhere in the high-rise."

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE