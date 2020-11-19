Quantcast
Connect with us

Republicans fear Trump will make ‘risky policy decisions’ out of spite if they publicly concede he lost: AP reporter

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump (Photo: Screen capture/MTP)

Republican lawmakers are privately coming to terms with President Donald Trump’s election loss, according to an Associated Press reporter, but they’re afraid to speak publicly in fear of what actions he might take in spite.

The president continues to challenge his election loss, but White House correspondent Jonathan Lemire told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that Republicans are too afraid to admit it to the public.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What we have seen is a growing examples in recents days of Republicans privately coming to terms with the election,” Lemire said. “No better example than when now Vice President-elect [Kamla] Harris who returned to the Senate floor for a vote, a number of Republican senators, some wearing masks, whispered congratulations. Lindsey Graham, who is one of Trump’s most vocal supporters, offered her a fist bump and offered her congratulations on the new post. Mark Meadows, there was discussion of what could be done in time two months of the Trump term, and we have had Republican senators now being more willing to cast doubt on the chances of these legal challenges, far-fetched legal challenges being mounted by Rudy Giuliani and others, but privately they’re not willing to go there.”

Republicans continue to humor the president’s challenges because they’re afraid that Trump will turn his loyal base against them, and they worry what he’ll do once he understands he lost.

“They point to the fact that Donald Trump did win more than 70 million votes and he’s popular among the Republican base who the Republicans will need for future campaigns,” Lemire said. “They note, of course, there’s always the long-held fear of the tweets, and two other things that have emerged here. One, they feel that if the Republicans are perceived as pushing Trump out rather than the president coming to grips on his own and kind of quietly whimpering out of office, they fear he’ll make risky strategic policy decisions, perhaps more troop drawdowns.”

They also fear that Trump will endanger their Senate majority out of spite.

“Senate Leader [Mitch] McConnell’s primary concern, Georgia, the runoff there, where they’re hopeful that Trump can still be a useful campaign asset, but at the very least they don’t want him to turn on his own party,” Lemire said. “They’re afraid that if he perceives that the GOP is pushing him out, he’ll turn on the attack and damage the chances on the two runoffs, and they need to win at least one in order to maintain control of the Senate.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump’s ‘long-shot scorched-Earth strategy’ to steal the election is doomed to fail: GOP election lawyer

Published

3 mins ago

on

November 19, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is still desperately trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, which current tallies show that he lost by close to 6 million votes nationwide.

However, longtime Republican election lawyer Ben Ginsburg told CNN on Thursday that Trump's efforts to steal the election from President-elect Joe Biden are doomed to fail.

"It's a long-shot, scorched-Earth strategy and it's not going to work for any number of reasons," he explained. "In Michigan, if it goes now to a state board, irrespective of what the two Wayne County people have said overnight, and that state board has a legal obligation to certify the results... this is going to get resolved."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Completely checked out!’ CNN panel pummels Trump for doing ‘aggressively nothing’ to stop COVID after election loss

Published

50 mins ago

on

November 19, 2020

By

A CNN panel on Thursday pummeled President Donald Trump for literally doing nothing while the novel coronavirus pandemic kills thousands of Americans every day.

CNN host John Berman started off by looking at Trump's official schedule for the last two weeks and finding that the president has had almost no scheduled events even though infections and hospitalizations from COVID-19 are at record highs.

"12 out of the last 16 days, he's had nothing on his public schedule," Berman said. "Nothing! I covered the White House for a year, I've never seen anything like this. People who have covered it for far longer than I have have never seen a stretch like this. He's doing aggressively nothing."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Republicans in key Michigan county try to rescind election certification under pressure from GOP

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 19, 2020

By

The two Republicans on an election board for Michigan's Wayne County want to take back their votes to certify the election results.

The pair agreed to a last-minute compromise Tuesday night after seeking an audit for the vote count in the Detroit area, where they said the results were out of balance, but they complained later they felt threatened into backing the certification, reported the Washington Post.

“I rescind my prior vote,” wrote Monica Palmer, the board’s chairwoman, in an affidavit. “I fully believe the Wayne County vote should not be certified.”

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth LEARN MORE