REVEALED: GOP lawmaker was worried CIA was listening in on his ‘back-channel’ dealings with Venezuela’s Maduro
According to a tell-all book coming from the son of Lev Parnas, a GOP lawmaker from Texas who was trying to help Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro safely come to the U.S. fretted afterward that the CIA might have been listening in on his phone call.
Speaking with Politico, the son of Panas, Aaron, said that he was privy to multiple conversations between his father and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and they spoke freely when he was in the room — including when they were speaking with Donald Trump.
In his book “Trust First,” he recalled a conversation former Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) had with Maduro that ended with the Republican saying he might have to get rid of his phone.
According to the George Washington University Law School graduate, he was “sitting in on a phone call between Republican Congressman Pete Sessions — who is running for reelection [in a different district in] Texas — and Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro as they attempted, from a private room on the second floor of BLT Prime, to negotiate a back-channel deal for Maduro to leave Venezuela and travel to the U.S. peacefully.”
“In a nod to the group’s concerns about its unofficial talks being exposed, Parnas describes Sessions as being so worried about the CIA possibly listening in on the call that the Texas lawmaker said he’d be discarding his phone afterward,” the report states.
“At some point, Congressman Sessions agreed to visit Venezuela in an unofficial capacity with Rudy Giuliani accompanying him,” Parnas wrote, with Politico adding that Sessions “was later referred to as ‘Congressman-1’ in the indictment of Lev Parnas and his business associate Igor Fruman, who allegedly made illegal campaign contributions to Sessions. Sessions has denied knowing about the scheme.”
You can read more here.
2020 Election
Trump moves election night ‘party’ to White House so he can invite 400 guests despite COVID rules: report
President Donald Trump's campaign will reportedly host it's election night event at the White House in order to flout COVID-19 rules in Washington, D.C.
The New York Times revealed on Sunday that Trump's election night "party" has been moved to the White House. It was originally scheduled to be held at the Trump Hotel on Pennsylvania Ave.
Officials are said to be inviting 400 people to the indoor event even though gatherings of more than 50 people are currently banned in Washington, D.C.
2020 Election
‘The math is not there’: Top Nevada election forecaster says it’s almost game over for Trump
Voter turnout this year is breaking records like never before - and now a top Nevada election forecaster says it's almost game over for President Donald J. Trump.
"The Clark Dem firewall is now above 89,500 with a big new batch of mail that posted overnight," Jon Ralston reported on The Nevada Independent's Early Voting Blog. "This is well above the 73,000-ballot firewall of 2016 and even above the 87,600 extrapolated number taking into account the increase in voters on the rolls since four years ago."
2020 Election
‘Have some fun’: Video catches Donald Trump Jr. inciting supporters to harass Biden campaign in Texas
Donald Trump Jr. suggested that his father's supporters should harass members of the Biden campaign during their recent visit to Texas.
KEYE reported on Saturday that the Biden campaign had cancelled campaign appearances in Texas after a campaign bus had been "closely followed by Trump supporters while on the road."
“Pro-Trump Protesters have escalated well beyond safe limits,” Texas House Representative Sheryl Cole wrote on Twitter following the incident.