‘The president’s legal strategy is in tatters’ and the GOP knows Trump’s coup is failing: NYT reporter

President Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election are getting crushed in courts — and more members of his own party are finally saying publicly that it’s time for the president to give up his long-shot bid to remain in power.

New York Times reporter Alex Burns told CNN on Monday many Republicans can see the writing on the wall but are still working up the courage to nudge the president out the door.

“This is what happens when the president puts his party in a position that is not just politically difficult or politically untenable, but politically absurd,” he said. “The reality is that the president’s legal strategy is in tatters, if that.”

He went on to add that it’s no coincidence that Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA), one of the few Republican senators with the courage to tell Trump it’s over, is not running for re-election in 2022.

Nonetheless, he said Toomey’s concession to reality was far more than most other Republicans have done.

“There are a whole lot of Republicans out there who have said nothing or have said kind of the opposite, sort of continuing to indulge the president’s war on the election results,” he said.

