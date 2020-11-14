‘The worst way to end a campaign’: Trump campaign workers lash out at president for vote fraud hotline debacle
According to a report from the Daily Beast, workers who manned the vote fraud hotlines set up by Donald Trump’s campaign in the wake of his loss to former Vice President Joe Biden are lashing out at the president for the conditions they worked in and for providing them with no protections from abusive callers.
With one worker calling it the “room from hell,” the Beast’s Asawin Suebsaeng reports the “bare, depressing communal office space tucked away on a floor of the Team Trump headquarters in Arlington, Virginia,” was shut down on Friday after days of employees being forced to sit and listen to death threats and pranksters calling to tell operators that the president lost when they weren’t making bogus reports.
“When the room first opened for business, staffers worked in rotating shifts, from 7 a.m. ET to 1 a.m. the following day, a source with knowledge of the matter said. No complimentary food was regularly provided. And the phones were constantly ringing in the dreary, dull hell-space,” the report states. “According to three people familiar with the situation, the hotline was inundated for nearly a week by crank callers impersonating public figures such as Hillary Clinton and Rudy Giuliani, anti-Trump callers launching into vulgarity-laden tirades, pranksters making sounds of flatulence, and others issuing threats of physical violence at the lower- and mid-level Trump 2020 staffers.”
The report states that employees often took breaks to go sit in the bathroom and cry, with many leaving work at the end of the day looking visibly upset.
According to one former staffer who wished to remain anonymous, “It’s misery. It’s one of the worst ways to end a campaign that you could think of.”
“The fiasco of Team Trump’s hotline was a perfect microcosm of the ongoing flailing of the president and his senior officials’ efforts to play make-believe that Trump had actually won the election,” Suebsaeng wrote. “Some Team Trump staff have talked amongst themselves about filing for unemployment next week, as many contracts were set to expire on Nov. 15 and the campaign undergoes downsizing. Senior officials offered scant guidance about what was coming next, though the human resources department did tell them that many of their campaign emails would soon be shut off. And in keeping with Trump’s delusion of an imminent second term, the situation froze several more senior officials from even offering themselves up as listed references to junior staff scrambling to find another job for fear that they’d get in trouble for aiding with some informal transition.”
According to the report, an email did go out to the employees on Friday morning thanking them for their work, but one of the staffers told the Beast it was “too little, too late.”
You can read more here.
2020 Election
Trump’s plan to sabotage the election backfired — and he’s awakened a sleeping giant instead
In the months leading up to the presidential election, Trump put forth his best efforts to sway the election in his favor.
From intentional attempts to dismantle the United States Postal Service (USPS) to weaponizing his Democratic opponents and stoking fear about the integrity of the election, Trump went above and beyond in an effort to make it seem as if the only way he could lose the election would be if the opposing side cheated. However, in doing that, it appears Trump's plan may have backfired because he has awakened an opposing group of voters. The state of Georgia is proof of that.
2020 Election
What’s next now that Trumpism needs Fox News more than Fox News needs Donald Trump?
2020 Election
Here’s what America is losing as Joe Biden transition is delayed
This country is closing in on two weeks since outgoing President Donald Trump was defeated at the polls. President-elect Joe Biden has only widened his lead since then, amassing 5 million more votes than the incumbent. He has far surpassed Trump in electoral votes with 290 at this writing and is on track for 306.Trump still refuses to concede. But what is far worse are the actions he has taken in the aftermath of the election. Precious days are slipping away as Trump obstinately forbids his administration from cooperating with the Biden transition team.Biden has been blocked from the daily pre... (more…)