‘There’s no organization’: Trump campaign despairs as it relies on D-listers to challenge election results

Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner this week called around looking for a top-tier attorney to play the same role that Republican James Baker played in successfully winning the 2000 presidential election for George W. Bush.

However, so far the Trump campaign has relied on former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, and former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi to lead its efforts to challenge election results in key swing states.

“When Bush had this issue they tapped arguably the pre-eminent statesman of his generation, James Baker, to spearhead their legal and PR efforts, to great effect,” one senior Trump official tells Axios. “We rolled out Rudy Giuliani, Corey Lewandowski and Pam Bondi. You can draw your own conclusions.”

Another Trump surrogate tells Axios that they’ve received no guidance for how to defend the campaign’s conflicting messages about continuing to count ballots in some states while halting the counts of ballots in others.

“I don’t know what the message is,” they said. “There’s no organization or coordination. If I was to go on TV right now, I wouldn’t know what the [expletive] to say.”

There is also reportedly “incandescent anger” at Fox News for calling Arizona for Biden, even as it appears that the former vice president’s lead has narrowed over the past two days.

“Trump’s advisers remain furious at Fox’s decision desk for its early call of Arizona for Biden, which was seconded by AP,” the publication reports. “Trump advisers have been unsuccessfully lobbying their contacts at the network to retract the call.”