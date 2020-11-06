‘There’s no organization’: Trump campaign despairs as it relies on D-listers to challenge election results
Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner this week called around looking for a top-tier attorney to play the same role that Republican James Baker played in successfully winning the 2000 presidential election for George W. Bush.
However, so far the Trump campaign has relied on former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, and former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi to lead its efforts to challenge election results in key swing states.
“When Bush had this issue they tapped arguably the pre-eminent statesman of his generation, James Baker, to spearhead their legal and PR efforts, to great effect,” one senior Trump official tells Axios. “We rolled out Rudy Giuliani, Corey Lewandowski and Pam Bondi. You can draw your own conclusions.”
Another Trump surrogate tells Axios that they’ve received no guidance for how to defend the campaign’s conflicting messages about continuing to count ballots in some states while halting the counts of ballots in others.
“I don’t know what the message is,” they said. “There’s no organization or coordination. If I was to go on TV right now, I wouldn’t know what the [expletive] to say.”
There is also reportedly “incandescent anger” at Fox News for calling Arizona for Biden, even as it appears that the former vice president’s lead has narrowed over the past two days.
“Trump’s advisers remain furious at Fox’s decision desk for its early call of Arizona for Biden, which was seconded by AP,” the publication reports. “Trump advisers have been unsuccessfully lobbying their contacts at the network to retract the call.”
2020 Election
‘There’s no organization’: Trump campaign despairs as it relies on D-listers to challenge election results
Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner this week called around looking for a top-tier attorney to play the same role that Republican James Baker played in successfully winning the 2000 presidential election for George W. Bush.
However, so far the Trump campaign has relied on former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, and former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi to lead its efforts to challenge election results in key swing states.
2020 Election
GOP lawmakers ‘have no appetite’ for defending Trump and are privately ‘sick’ of him: MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt
Appearing on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Friday, regular Kasie Hunt said that Republicans lawmakers are hesitant to run out and defend Donald Trump's accusations that he is losing the election due to illegal votes and are privately admitting that they would like to see him gone.
Speaking with host Joe Scarborough, Hunt was asked how the president is currently being viewed by GOP lawmakers and she replied that-- with the exception of a few like Sens. Ted Cruz (TX) and Lindsey Graham (SC) -- they are keeping their distance.
2020 Election
In Texas, Biden’s urban wins couldn’t offset Trump’s millions of votes in rural, red counties
Democrats entered Election Day hopeful that Texas had changed enough politically and demographically in recent years for Joe Biden to win the state’s 38 electoral votes and disrupt the national political landscape.
It didn’t turn out that way.
President Donald Trump won Texas by a little more than 800,000 votes in 2016. In order to turn the tide in 2020, Biden needed to take advantage of population growth in the state’s biggest cities and political shifts in the suburbs to erase Trump’s massive advantages in rural areas of the state. Biden did improve his numbers in the cities and suburbs, but not by nearly enough.