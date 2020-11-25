‘This is crazy lunatic stuff’: GOP mega-donors and Trump campaign officials won’t get involved in election challenge

President Donald Trump’s chief allies are sitting out of his efforts to overturn his election loss.

Top campaign officials, including campaign manager Bill Stepien, and major Republican donors haven’t been involved in the president’s legal challenges and have privately said they want nothing to do with them, and some of them have publicly stated their opposition, reported The Daily Beast.

“The president is entitled to whatever legal defense he wants to have, [but] I don’t think it’s going anywhere,” said GOP mega-donor Shalabh “Shalli” Kumar. “But he’s entitled to it, and I am not going to contribute any funds to that. I will in fact plead with him to concentrate on Georgia’s Senate races and I’ll contribute to that.”

Kumar believes the president could win again in 2024, but he called Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani “a joke.”

“This is all crazy, lunatic stuff,” he said.

The president’s top allies are confused by Trump’s strategy, and his top independent political groups have declined to weigh in by purchasing TV ads to pressure state officials to play along with his efforts to overturn election results.

“No idea why they’ve gone quiet,” said Foster Friess, a top Trump donor. “Maybe they’ve run out of money.”

One Republican official told The Daily Beast that grassroots fundraising had filled the void, saying The Trump Make America Great Again Committee had raised “well over ten million dollars a day online” to fund the president’s legal battles — but conceded they would likely fail.

“I’m not aware of many folks beyond [campaign lawyer] Jenna [Ellis] and Rudy who think there is any path forward,” that source said. “But the base does.”