‘This is what communist countries do!’ Trump fumes after Twitter suspends Republican who spread bogus voter fraud claims
President Donald Trump on Friday had yet another tantrum against Twitter, this time because the company suspended the account of a Republican Pennsylvania state senator who is pushing the president’s bogus “voter fraud” claims.
“Wow! Twitter bans highly respected Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano after he did a great job of leading a hearing on the 2020 Election fraud,” the president wrote. “They and the Fake News, working together, want to SILENCE THE TRUTH. Can’t let that happen. This is what Communist countries do!”
While Mastriano’s personal Twitter account appears to have been suspended, he is still able to post from his official senate account.
Mastriano earlier this week was one of a handful of Pennsylvania Republicans who took part in the Rudy Giuliani-led “voter fraud” hearing in which the New York mayor falsely claimed that Trump could have won Virginia, even though the official tallies show the president losing the state to President-elect Joe Biden by ten points.
Wow! Twitter bans highly respected Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano after he did a great job of leading a hearing on the 2020 Election fraud. They and the Fake News, working together, want to SILENCE THE TRUTH. Can’t let that happen. This is what Communist countries do!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2020
2020 Election
‘This is what communist countries do!’ Trump fumes after Twitter suspends Republican who spread bogus voter fraud claims
President Donald Trump on Friday had yet another tantrum against Twitter, this time because the company suspended the account of a Republican Pennsylvania state senator who is pushing the president's bogus "voter fraud" claims.
"Wow! Twitter bans highly respected Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano after he did a great job of leading a hearing on the 2020 Election fraud," the president wrote. "They and the Fake News, working together, want to SILENCE THE TRUTH. Can’t let that happen. This is what Communist countries do!"
2020 Election
‘Fantasy-planet stuff’: Legal reporter tears apart exiled Trump lawyer’s ‘kraken’ Georgia lawsuit
Exiled Trump attorney Sidney Powell this week unveiled her much-hyped "kraken" election lawsuit in Georgia, which was quickly subjected to ridicule for containing multiple embarrassing spelling errors.
Reuters legal reporter Brad Heath has read through Powell's entire Georgia lawsuit and found it to be remarkably unpersuasive.
2020 Election
Biden hasn’t even taken office yet but we’re already beginning to rid our mouths of the bad taste left by Trump
You don't have to be overly optimistic about the coming Biden administration to know that we will never see "My Pillow guy" in the White House again. We had to read about the pathetic SOB last week when he and former TV star Ricky Schroeder, of all people, were reported to have put up the $2 million bail to spring teenage Rambo Kyle Rittenhouse from jail, where he was confined after being indicted for homicide in Kenosha, Wisconsin. But I think we can be assured that the Trumpazoid bedding manufacturer has darkened the door of the White House for the last time.
I think we can be assured that we will not see the foreign minister of Russia welcomed into the White House along with the Russian ambassador and given a tour of the Oval Office, along with a smattering of top-secret information that exposes intelligence sources and methods and damages our allies.