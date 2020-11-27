‘This is what communist countries do!’ Trump fumes after Twitter suspends Republican who spread bogus voter fraud claims

President Donald Trump on Friday had yet another tantrum against Twitter, this time because the company suspended the account of a Republican Pennsylvania state senator who is pushing the president’s bogus “voter fraud” claims.

“Wow! Twitter bans highly respected Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano after he did a great job of leading a hearing on the 2020 Election fraud,” the president wrote. “They and the Fake News, working together, want to SILENCE THE TRUTH. Can’t let that happen. This is what Communist countries do!”

While Mastriano’s personal Twitter account appears to have been suspended, he is still able to post from his official senate account.

Mastriano earlier this week was one of a handful of Pennsylvania Republicans who took part in the Rudy Giuliani-led “voter fraud” hearing in which the New York mayor falsely claimed that Trump could have won Virginia, even though the official tallies show the president losing the state to President-elect Joe Biden by ten points.