Trump rages at Twitter as users mocking his tiny desk meltdown send #DiaperDon into the top trends

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump (NBC/Screenshot)

President Donald Trump lashed out over Twitter’s trending topics, and the timing suggests he had a severe case of hurt feelings.

The president called for the “immediate” termination of Section 230, which protects website publishers from liability for content posted by users, after he was mocked online as #diaperdon, reported the Evening Standard.

“Twitter is sending out totally false ‘Trends’ that have absolutely nothing to do with what is really trending in the world,” he wrote.

The tweet was posted as #diaperdon trended in response to his Thanksgiving Day meltdown at a tiny desk, where he raged at reporters and told demonstrable lies about his election loss, and he followed up by suggesting that Twitter should pay for allowing users to mock him.

“For purposes of National Security, Section 230 must be immediately terminated!!!” Trump tweeted.

WATCH: Video captures Trump’s profane rant as he hits golf ball into a pond

Published

1 min ago

on

November 27, 2020

By

Video obtained by TMZ shows President Donald Trump getting angry during his Thanksgiving golf game as he hit a ball into a pond on his golf course in Sterling, Virginia.

The video shows the president taking a few practice swings with his club before finally hitting the ball -- which proceeds to drop right into the water.

"Ah shit," Trump can be heard saying. "I hate this f*cking hole!"

"Maybe Trump was off his game because he's still so pissed off about the election," TMZ speculates. "He was tweeting up a storm, again claiming he won the election, saying, 'Just saw the vote tabulations. There is NO WAY Biden got 80,000,000 votes!!! This was a 100% RIGGED ELECTION.'"

2020 Election

‘Fantasy-planet stuff’: Legal reporter tears apart exiled Trump lawyer’s ‘kraken’ Georgia lawsuit

Published

18 mins ago

on

November 27, 2020

By

Exiled Trump attorney Sidney Powell this week unveiled her much-hyped "kraken" election lawsuit in Georgia, which was quickly subjected to ridicule for containing multiple embarrassing spelling errors.

Reuters legal reporter Brad Heath has read through Powell's entire Georgia lawsuit and found it to be remarkably unpersuasive.

2020 Election

Biden hasn’t even taken office yet but we’re already beginning to rid our mouths of the bad taste left by Trump

Published

22 mins ago

on

November 27, 2020

By

You don't have to be overly optimistic about the coming Biden administration to know that we will never see "My Pillow guy" in the White House again. We had to read about the pathetic SOB last week when he and former TV star Ricky Schroeder, of all people, were reported to have put up the $2 million bail to spring teenage Rambo Kyle Rittenhouse from jail, where he was confined after being indicted for homicide in Kenosha, Wisconsin. But I think we can be assured that the Trumpazoid bedding manufacturer has darkened the door of the White House for the last time.

I think we can be assured that we will not see the foreign minister of Russia welcomed into the White House along with the Russian ambassador and given a tour of the Oval Office, along with a smattering of top-secret information that exposes intelligence sources and methods and damages our allies.

